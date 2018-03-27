The Aegis Police Blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:
Aberdeen
David Asher Light, 32, of the 300 block of Cooke Street, was charged Thursday with theft less than $100, driving while his license was suspended, unauthorized use of a registration plate, driving an uninsured vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle on a road.
Knowledge Khary Wallace, 18, of the 200 block of Perrywood Court, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with disturbing school operations, vandalism less than $1,000 and three counts of second-degree assault.
Samuel Aaron Morris, 30, of the first block of Greene Avenue, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
A snow plow knocked down a mailbox Thursday in the 4800 block of Philadelphia Road.
Aberdeen Police report:
A female at Aberdeen High School was issued a civil citation March 20 for possession of marijuana and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for possession of a prohibited item — a pocketknife.
A phone was stolen Thursday from a person at Walmart.
A theft was reported Thursday in the 100 block of Farm Road and Friday in the first block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.
A gun was reported stolen Friday from the 700 block of Northern Lights Drive.
items were stolen Friday from a customer at Walmart.
Customers were being harassed Friday in the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.
Money was stolen Sunday from the 100 block of Osborn Road.
A purse was stolen Sunday while a woman was shopping at Walmart.
Juveniles were playing in the road and leaving trash in the 900 block of Harlan Avenue Monday.
A shed in the 100 block of Hawkins Drive was broken into Monday and tools were missing.
Drugs were found Monday at Walmart.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:
Abingdon
James David Harris, 60, of the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway, who also has an address in the 4600 block of Magnolia Avenue in Halethorpe, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol per se. He was also arrested on a Cecil County warrant for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with conspiracy to commit second- and fourth-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit theft less than $1,000.
A theft was reported last Wednesday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.
A freezer was stolen last Wednesday from the 1000 block of West Viking Court.
Juveniles were playing in a storm drain last Wednesday on Smiths Landing Court.
Items were stolen Friday from the 1200 block of Abinchar Drive.
A home in the 1000 block of West Viking Court was broken into Friday and items were stolen.
Baldwin
Someone was in a vacant house Saturday in the 3200 block of Fernwood Court.
Bel Air
Travis Andrew Cullum, 21, of the 1800 block of East Churchville Road, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana.
Laura Dunnigan, 55, of the 200 block of Fairwood Road, was arrested Saturday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.
John David Groth Jr., 62, of the first block of North Main Street and the 100 block of South Shamrock Road, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.
A student vandalized a vehicle Friday in the 2400 block of Creswell Road.
A theft was reported Friday in the 1100 block of Vanguard Way.
Child pornography was found Friday in the 500 block of South Atwood Road.
Someone tried to break into a car in the 1300 block of Banyan Circle Friday through a rear window.
Three tires were slashed Saturday in the 800 block of Chesney Lane.
Windows were damaged on three vehicles Sunday in the 700 block of North Tollgate Road.
Someone was shoplifting Sunday in the 1500 block of Conowingo Road.
A vehicle was vandalized Monday in the 2000 block of Emmorton Road.
A machete was found in the snow Monday in the 100 block of Prospect Mill Road.
Makeup was stolen Monday from the 600 block of Hoagie Drive.
Bel Air Police report:
Daniel Leroy Kennedy, 48, of the 200 block of Crocker Drive, was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful police order.
Two letters were received Thursday at an address on South Bond Street from someone threatening to kill the president of the United States. The caller said the letters came from the Harford County Detention Center.
A theft of at least $500 was reported Thursday in the 600 block of Belair Road.
A phone was stolen Thursday in the 500 block of Marketplace Drive.
A homeless man was sleeping in the hallway in the 100 block of South Main Street Friday.
A cell phone and cash were stolen Friday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:
Belcamp
Money was stolen from a jacket Thursday from the 1300 block of Brass Mill Road.
A child was wandering Friday in the 4300 block of Hampton Hall Court.
A vehicle on Policy Drive was damaged Friday.
Darlington
Storm Shivers, 26, of the 1900 block of Poole Road, was charged Sunday with second-degree escape.
Edgewood
Wuincy Ricardo Wharton, 40, of the 1600 block of Ashby Square, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.
Marion Forwell Ennis, 32, of the 1900 block of Emily Drive, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree escape.
Riley Hernandez, 20, of the 2700 block of Beckon Drive, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.
Jasmine Williams, 24, of the 1500 block of Edgewater Drive, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her registration was suspended, failure to display her license on demand, driving without the required license and authorization, possessing and displaying a suspended registration, unauthorized use of a registration plate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, displaying a registration plate issued for another vehicle, driving without current registration plates and validation tabs, failure to notify administration of an address change within 30 days, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to maintain the required security for a vehicle during its registration period.
Ryan Michael Pratt, 37, of the 1600 block of Candlewood Court, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree burglary, trespassing, theft less than $100, drug possession and theft scheme $100 to $1,500.
Robert Frascone, 39, of the 2000 block of Nuttal Avenue, was charged Saturday with trespassing.
Foreshaye Williams, 24, of the 1800 block of Grempler Way, was charged Sunday with theft less than $100.
A vehicle in the 800 block of Windstream Way was broken into overnight March 20.
Vandalism was reported last Wednesday on Longwood Court.
A man was asking for change and cigarettes Thursday in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway.
Someone was shoplifting Thursday in the 2200 block of Hanson Road.
Someone was living in a rental unit Thursday that wasn’t available for rent in the 1800 block of Eloise Lane.
A vehicle in the 1800 block of Brookside Drive was vandalized Thursday.
A man told police a gun was stolen Thursday as he was being evicted from the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way.
A theft was reported Friday from the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way.
A pull bar was stolen Friday off a Jeep in the 1800 block of Brookside Drive.
A phone was stolen Friday from the 2000 block of Hanson Road.
License plates were stolen Saturday off a vehicle in the 600 block of Edgewood Road.
A bike was stolen Sunday from a garage in the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way that was broken into.
Fallston
Someone was shoplifting Thursday in the 300 block of Fallston Boulevard.
Tires were slashed Sunday in the 500 block of Beechcroft Drive.
Forest Hill
Gregory Necker, 44, of the 200 block of Montgomery Drive, was arrested Sunday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.
Havre de Grace
Allen Michael Miller, 25, of the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway, who also has an address in the 100 block of South Parke Street, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.
Radford Gene Ashford III, 23, of the 300 block of South Adams Street, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $100. He was also arrested for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was charged with disorderly conduct.
Havre de Grace Police report:
Joseph Michael McClari, 28, of the 100 block of Herring Court, was arrested last Wednesday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.
Kristie Kay Fletcher, 43, of the 400 block of Revolution Street, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with theft $10,000 to $100,000 and fraud or conversion of leased goods.
Anthony White, 37, of the 500 block of South Parke Street in Aberdeen, was arrested Monday on a Baltimore City warrant in a case in which he was charged with assault and resisting arrest.
Three cartons of cigarettes valued at $80 were stolen Sunday from the 1000 block of Pulaski Highway.
A sliding roof was stolen Monday from a 1993 Nissan in the 400 block of North Stokes Street.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:
Joppa
A check was stolen Thursday from a mailbox in the 400 block of Philadelphia Road.
Metal was stolen Friday from the 500 block of Pulaski Highway.
Items were stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Joppa Farm Road.
Street
A vehicle was stolen Thursday from the 1000 block of Doyle Road.
Whiteford
Freddie Lee Fowler, 50, of the 1700 block of Ridge Road, was charged Saturday with failure to drive right of center, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, negligent and reckless driving, failure to pull to the curb upon signal by police, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol and driving a vehicle with alcohol in his blood in violation of a license restriction.
A car in the 1700 block of Chestnut Street was broken into Thursday and wires were cut.
Tires were stolen Saturday from the 1500 block of Main Street.
Other reports
Kadasha J. Braswell, 22, of the 3600 block of 5th Street in Brooklyn, was charged Friday with selling or possessing a stolen manufacturer number.
Steven Joseph Webster, 56, of the 900 block of Manor Green Road in Middle River, was charged Friday with negligent and reckless driving, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, consuming alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle, failure to display his registration on demand and violating a license restriction.
Richard Joseph Schussler, 29, of the 400 block of Maryland Avenue in Texas, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with theft less than $100.
Yei Zhanley Yearney, 31, of Willingboro, N.J., was charged Saturday with speeding, fraud to avoid prosecution, making a false statement to a police officer, failure to display her license on demand, negligent driving, driving while her out of state license was suspended and giving a false and fictitious statement to police.
Davon Darrell Brown, 33, of the 5200 block of Barbara Avenue in Baltimore, was charged Saturday with obtaining drugs by concealing a false ID, by fraud, by altering a prescription and making a forged prescription, fraud to avoid prosecution, forging a prescription, possessing a forged prescription and obtaining drugs by fraud.
Amos M. Collins, 38, of the 1500 block of Appleton Street in Baltimore, was arrested Sunday on a Baltimore City warrant charging him with robbery, theft less than $100, theft less than $1,000 and two counts of second-degree assault.
Richard Ball, 30, of Trenton, N.J., was charged Sunday with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.