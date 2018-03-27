The Aegis Police Blotter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

David Asher Light, 32, of the 300 block of Cooke Street, was charged Thursday with theft less than $100, driving while his license was suspended, unauthorized use of a registration plate, driving an uninsured vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle on a road.

Knowledge Khary Wallace, 18, of the 200 block of Perrywood Court, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with disturbing school operations, vandalism less than $1,000 and three counts of second-degree assault.

Samuel Aaron Morris, 30, of the first block of Greene Avenue, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

A snow plow knocked down a mailbox Thursday in the 4800 block of Philadelphia Road.

Aberdeen Police report:

A female at Aberdeen High School was issued a civil citation March 20 for possession of marijuana and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for possession of a prohibited item — a pocketknife.

A phone was stolen Thursday from a person at Walmart.

A theft was reported Thursday in the 100 block of Farm Road and Friday in the first block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

A gun was reported stolen Friday from the 700 block of Northern Lights Drive.

items were stolen Friday from a customer at Walmart.

Customers were being harassed Friday in the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Money was stolen Sunday from the 100 block of Osborn Road.

A purse was stolen Sunday while a woman was shopping at Walmart.

Juveniles were playing in the road and leaving trash in the 900 block of Harlan Avenue Monday.

A shed in the 100 block of Hawkins Drive was broken into Monday and tools were missing.

Drugs were found Monday at Walmart.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

James David Harris, 60, of the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway, who also has an address in the 4600 block of Magnolia Avenue in Halethorpe, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol per se. He was also arrested on a Cecil County warrant for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with conspiracy to commit second- and fourth-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit theft less than $1,000.

A theft was reported last Wednesday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A freezer was stolen last Wednesday from the 1000 block of West Viking Court.

Juveniles were playing in a storm drain last Wednesday on Smiths Landing Court.

Items were stolen Friday from the 1200 block of Abinchar Drive.

A home in the 1000 block of West Viking Court was broken into Friday and items were stolen.

Baldwin

Someone was in a vacant house Saturday in the 3200 block of Fernwood Court.

Bel Air

Travis Andrew Cullum, 21, of the 1800 block of East Churchville Road, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana.

Laura Dunnigan, 55, of the 200 block of Fairwood Road, was arrested Saturday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

John David Groth Jr., 62, of the first block of North Main Street and the 100 block of South Shamrock Road, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

A student vandalized a vehicle Friday in the 2400 block of Creswell Road.

A theft was reported Friday in the 1100 block of Vanguard Way.

Child pornography was found Friday in the 500 block of South Atwood Road.

Someone tried to break into a car in the 1300 block of Banyan Circle Friday through a rear window.

Three tires were slashed Saturday in the 800 block of Chesney Lane.

Windows were damaged on three vehicles Sunday in the 700 block of North Tollgate Road.

Someone was shoplifting Sunday in the 1500 block of Conowingo Road.

A vehicle was vandalized Monday in the 2000 block of Emmorton Road.

A machete was found in the snow Monday in the 100 block of Prospect Mill Road.

Makeup was stolen Monday from the 600 block of Hoagie Drive.

Bel Air Police report:

Daniel Leroy Kennedy, 48, of the 200 block of Crocker Drive, was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful police order.

Two letters were received Thursday at an address on South Bond Street from someone threatening to kill the president of the United States. The caller said the letters came from the Harford County Detention Center.

A theft of at least $500 was reported Thursday in the 600 block of Belair Road.

A phone was stolen Thursday in the 500 block of Marketplace Drive.

A homeless man was sleeping in the hallway in the 100 block of South Main Street Friday.

A cell phone and cash were stolen Friday in the 300 block of South Main Street.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Belcamp

Money was stolen from a jacket Thursday from the 1300 block of Brass Mill Road.

A child was wandering Friday in the 4300 block of Hampton Hall Court.

A vehicle on Policy Drive was damaged Friday.

Darlington

Storm Shivers, 26, of the 1900 block of Poole Road, was charged Sunday with second-degree escape.

Edgewood

Wuincy Ricardo Wharton, 40, of the 1600 block of Ashby Square, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Marion Forwell Ennis, 32, of the 1900 block of Emily Drive, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree escape.

Riley Hernandez, 20, of the 2700 block of Beckon Drive, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Jasmine Williams, 24, of the 1500 block of Edgewater Drive, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving while her registration was suspended, failure to display her license on demand, driving without the required license and authorization, possessing and displaying a suspended registration, unauthorized use of a registration plate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, displaying a registration plate issued for another vehicle, driving without current registration plates and validation tabs, failure to notify administration of an address change within 30 days, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to maintain the required security for a vehicle during its registration period.