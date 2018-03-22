Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

William Solomon Bonds, 26, of the 1400 block of Pannell Drive who also has an address in the 2900 block of Carlyle Court in Abingdon, was charged Monday with second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

Robin Graver, 27, of the first block of East Bel Air Avenue, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with trespassing.

A wall in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive was vandalized Monday.

A woman was selling her father’s prescription pain medication Monday in the 1300 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

A man was urinating on a building Monday in the 1500 block of Perryman Road.

A driveway in the 500 block of Carsins Run Road was damaged Monday.

A theft was reported Monday from a truck in the 200 block of Garner Drive.

Aberdeen Police report:

Robert Dean Brown, 47, of the 1100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from Delaware.

A cell phone was stolen Tuesday from the first block of North Parke Street.

A man went into a house that is supposed to be vacant in the 500 block of Beards Hill Road.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

Vehicles were vandalized Monday in the 1300 block of Governor Court.

Bel Air

A theft was reported Monday in the 200 block of Brierhill Drive.

Personal documents were stolen Monday from the 300 block of Sunflower Drive.

Someone was dumping illegally Monday on Iron Gate Road.

Bel Air Police report:

Ryan Michael Vanliet, 24, of the 100 block of South Kelly Avenue, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree burglary, unauthorized removal of property and vandalism more than $1,000.

A tractor trailer was broken down on Broadway, blocking traffic on March 13.

About $2,000 worth of items were stolen March 12 from a store in the 600 block of Marketplace Drive.

A shoplifting suspect was in custody March 15 in the 500 block of Marketplace Drive.

A vehicle was stolen last Friday from the 600 block of Boulton Street.

Three males, all dressed in green, were drinking on the sidewalk Saturday in the 100 block of South Bond Street.

A man was urinating on the roof of the parking garage Saturday.

Scratch-off lottery tickets were stolen Sunday from the 300 block of South Main Street.

A phone was stolen Sunday from the 300 block of South Main Street.

An air-conditioner cover was stolen Monday from South Atwood Road.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Edgewood

Denise Anne Wallace, 44, of the 100 block of Jacob Street, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving without the required license and authorization and failure to display her registration card on demand.

Chayla Delores Jones, 22, of the 1600 block of Meadowood Court, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with second-degree assault.

David Patrick Jones, 33, of the 600 block of Boxelder Drive, was charged Monday with possession of drug administration equipment and two counts of possession of a heroin/fentanyl mix with intent to distribute.

Teddy Fender, 43, of the 600 block of Cross Gate Avenue, was charged Tuesday with violating an ex parte order.

Quincy Ricardo Wharton, 40, of the 1600 block of Ashby Square, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Two tires were cut Monday in the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive.

A theft was reported Monday at Edgewood Middle School.

A window in the 300 block of Ahern Drive was vandalized Monday.

A windshield was damaged Monday in the 700 block of Bayberry Road.

A woman said a man exposed himself Monday in the 1700 block of Van Bibber Road.

Medication was stolen Monday from the 300 block of Webster Street.

A woman was jumping in front of vehicles Tuesday on McCann Street.

Fallston

A vehicle was stolen Tuesday from the 2000 block of Belair Road.

Forest Hill

Jacob Ewing Cranford, 21, of the 200 block of Rachel Circle, who also has an address in the 100 block of South Broadway in Bel Air, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with trespassing.

Vandalism was reported Monday in the 2200 block of Commerce Road.

Havre de Grace

A fire hydrant in the 200 block of Oakington Road was damaged Monday and the parking lot at Roye-Williams Elementary School was flooded.

A yard in the 900 block of Country Club Road was driven through Monday.

Havre de Grace Police report:

Joseph Michael McClair, 28, of the 100 block of Herring Court, was arrested Wednesday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Joppa

Gregory Allan Buchanan, 62, of the 400 block of Dembytown Road, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana.

People were riding a four-wheeler in the road at Bridge Drive and Town Center Drive Monday.

Someone was stealing gas from vehicles Tuesday in the 600 block of Harborside Drive.