Harford County police blotter

Reports of recent arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Stacey Lynn Bragg, 28, of the 100 block of West Aztec Street, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of second-degree assault.

Sergio Jerome Griffin, 28, of the 1300 block of Tralee Circle, who also has an address in Essex, was charged Friday with failure to comply with a peace order, electronic mail harassment and telephone misuse by making repeat phone calls. He was also arrested for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Aberdeen Police report:

Justin Edgar Perry, 61, of the 100 block of West Aztec Street, was charged Friday with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

A burglary was reported Thursday at Route 22 and Middleton Road.

Thefts were reported Thursday in the first block of Baltimore Street and the first block of Taft Street.

A generator was stolen Thursday off a back porch in the 300 block of Edmund Street.

A coffee was stolen Friday from the first block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

A theft was reported Sunday from a shed in the first block of Great Oaks Drive.

Someone was trying to sell CDs Sunday in the parking lot at Walmart.

Items were stolen Monday from the 200 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

Solar panels were damaged Monday at James Avenue and South Parke Street.

A theft was reported Monday in the 300 block of Stevens Circle.

Money was stolen from a safe, along with the key, Monday in the 100 block of Wood Road.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

Darrick Jenkins, 21, of the 3000 block of Monument Circle, was arrested Thursday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

A customer threatened to shoot someone last Wednesday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Tires were slashed Friday in the 2900 block of Raking Leaf Drive.

Juveniles were shoplifting Friday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Packages were stolen Friday from the 200 block of Crosse Pointe Court.

A utility van hit a mailbox Saturday in the 2800 block of Singer Woods Drive.

Someone was dumping trash Friday in the 2800 block of Philadelphia Road.

A window was broken Sunday in a home in the 400 block of Deerhill Circle.

Bel Air

James Roberts, 51, of the first block of North Main Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and intoxicated endangerment.

A wallet was stolen last Wednesday in the 200 block of Brierhill Road.

A vehicle in the 1300 block of Locust Avenue was vandalized last Wednesday.

A vehicle was stolen Friday from the 2200 block of Jack Lane.

A door was broken Friday in the 4200 block of Philadelphia Road.

Needles were found on the ground Friday around a trash can in the 900 block of Hillswood Road.

Rolex watches were stolen Saturday from the 500 block of Country Ridge Circle.

Beer bottles were being thrown at a vehicle Sunday in the 900 block of Redfield Road.

A mailbox was stolen Sunday in the 900 block of Moores Mill Road.

Juveniles were walking on the roof of a home under construction Sunday on Eva Mar Boulevard.

Belcamp

Drugs were found in a playroom Friday after juveniles left in the 1300 block of Policy Drive.

Darlington

Money was stolen Thursday from a wallet in the 4000 block of Conowingo Road.

Edgewood

Gavin Bernard Bell, 19, of the 400 block of Winterberry Drive, was charged last Wednesday with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful police order.

Juis Colon Jr., 24, of the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way, was charged last Wednesday with theft $100 to $1,500, second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Jairon Virgilio Rivera Arita, 24, of the 1200 block of Janet Drive, was charged last Wednesday with robbery, second-degree assault and theft $100 to $1,500.

Eugene Hardin, 19, of the 1600 block of Swallow Crest Way, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Eric Lamont Brown, 41, of the 500 block of Candlewood Drive, was charged Friday with driving under the influence and while impaired by alcohol, negligent and reckless driving, speeding, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, failure to drive right of center and possessing more than one driver’s license at a time.

Walter Adiel Alvarez-Alvarez, 24, of the 1700 block of Ashby Square, was charged Friday with robbery, second-degree assault and theft $100 to $1,500.

Kevin Benjamin, 22, of the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way, who also has an address in the 400 block of McIntosh Circle, was charged Friday with second-degree assault in one case and with violating an ex parte order and second-degree assault in a second case.

Christopher Matthew Loper, 28, of the 600 block of Longwood Court, who also has an address in Newark, Del., was charged Sunday with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Desiree Ann Robertson, 27, of the 1700 block of Deerwood Court, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Cash was stolen last Wednesday from the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road.

Counterfeit money was received last Wednesday in the 1800 block of Edgewood Road.

A room in the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road was vandalized last Wednesday.

Pearl earrings were stolen last Wednesday from the 500 block of Scholar Court.

A television was stolen last Wednesday from the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way.

A home in the 2000 block of Rockwell Street was broken into last Wednesday.

A vehicle was stolen Thursday from the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive.

A flower pot was stolen Thursday from the 1000 block of Pirates Court.

A phone was stolen Thursday from the 2000 block of Hanson Road.

A window in the 300 block of Ahern Drive was damaged Friday.

Someone was shoplifting Friday in the 1400 block of Pulaski Highway.

Clothes were stolen Friday from the 1800 block of Grempler Way.

Kids were throwing eggs at cars Saturday at Hanson Road and Harford Square Drive.

A license plate was stolen Saturday from the 3500 block of Sandpiper Court.

A car was stolen Sunday from the 300 block of Laburnum Road.

Two tires were cut Monday in the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive.

Fallston