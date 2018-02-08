Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County:

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

A package was stolen Monday from in front of a home in the 1400 block of Garcia Court.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Karen Beth Livingston, 41, of the 1300 block of Gold Meadow Way, who also has an address in Salisbury, was charged Tuesday with violating an ex parte order.

A theft was reported Tuesday at Wawa at 231 N. Philadelphia Blvd.

Homeless people were hanging out in front of a building Tuesday in the first block of Custis Street and Wednesday in the 700 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

A burglary was reported Tuesday in the 300 block of Stevens Circle.

A woman was shoplifting Wednesday from Walmart.

Abingdon

A vehicle in the 3800 block of Easton Court was vandalized Monday.

Packages were stolen Tuesday from the 200 block of Crosse Pointe Court.

Bel Air

Brendan Michael Henning, 27, of the 900 block of Fitzpatrick Drive, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with rogue and vagabond and theft less than $1,000.

A dealer license plate was stolen Monday from the 2200 block of Byrnes Court.

Students were parking illegally on Centreville Way and Glendale Lane.

A laptop was stolen Monday from the 1500 block of Churchville Road.

Tires were slashed Tuesday on a vehicle in the 900 block of Saint Andrews Way.

A mailbox was hit Tuesday in the 2800 block of Creswell Road.

Belcamp

A tire was slashed on a car Monday in the 1400 block of Sedum Square.

A theft from outside a home was reported Tuesday in the 200 block of Golden Eagle Way.

Edgewood

Richard James Ruth, 30, of the 1800 block of Simons Court, was charged Monday with trespassing, intoxicated public disturbance and disorderly conduct.

Michael Gerade Smith, 46, of the 500 block of Arum Court, was charged Tuesday with speeding, driving while his license was suspended, driving without the required license and authorization and failure to display his license on demand.

Jordan Kemp, 18, of the 1900 block of Brookside Drive, was charged Tuesday with robbery and theft $100 to $1,500.

Michael Simmons, 40, who has addresses in the 500 block of Meadowood Court and in Nottingham, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended.

A theft was reported Monday at Edgewood Middle School.

A laptop was stolen Monday from the 600 block of Holly Avenue.

End tables were taken off a porch Feb. 1 in the 2300 block of Pine Street.

A theft was reported Tuesday in the 2200 block of Hanson Road.

Three women were throwing cookies Wednesday in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway.

Forest Hill

Michael Lee Hagy, 53, of the 2400 block of Johnson Mill Road, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Money was missing Monday from the 300 block of East Jarrettsville Road.

Havre de Grace

John Jay Darling, 33, of the 800 block of Garfield Road, was charged Monday with theft less than $100.

Jeffrey Allen Wiles Jr., 31, of the first block of Robin Hood Road, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in two cases, one in which he’s charged with rogue and vagabond and one in which he’s charged with rogue and vagabond and disorderly conduct.

Gilbert Leroy James, 59, of the 8900 block of Elizabeth Street, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

A bus was vandalized Tuesday on North Earlton Road.

Havre de Grace Police reports:

A shoplifter ran out of a store Tuesday in the 300 block of Saint John Street.

Joppa

A child was left in a car Monday in the 600 block of Towne Center Drive.

Someone was hit on the head and mugged Tuesday in the 300 block of Adair Court.

Street

Copper pipes were stolen Monday from the 3900 block of Street Road.

Other reports

Marquis Olatunji Topp, 20, of the 300 block of Claiborne Lane in North East, was arrested Monday on a bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with driving without his required license and authorization.

Michael Freeman Saunders Jr., 29, of the 2000 block of Kennedy Avenue in Baltimore, was charged Tuesday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute, drug possession other than marijuana, drug possession with a firearm, distributing drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

John Melvin Fisher, 53, of Sutton, W.Va., was arrested Tuesday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Karen Fisher, 52, of Sutton, W.Va., was charged Tuesday with driving while so fair impaired by drugs and alcohol she can’t drive safely, driving while impaired by drugs and driving without adequate rear license plate illumination.

Janay Nichole Brinson, 27, who has addresses in Elkton and Syracuse, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, negligent and reckless driving, failure to display her license on demand, driving while her out-of-state license was suspended, driving without adequate rear license plate illumination and driving without the minimum equipment required.