Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Ce’Zanne Proctor, 21, of the first block of Roosevelt Avenue, was arrested Saturday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving without the required license and authorization.

A burglary was reported last Wednesday in the 3500 block of Churchville Road.

Someone poured something into a gas tank Friday in the 1400 block of Perrywood Drive.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Donald Haynes, 54, of the first block of East Bel Air Avenue who also has an address in the 1300 block of Rigbie Hall Court in Belcamp, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, second-degree assault and intoxicated endangerment.

License plates were stolen Thursday from a vehicle in the parking lot in the 600 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Drugs were found Friday in the first block of East Bel Air Avenue.

A theft was reported Friday from Walmart.

A trailer in the 100 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard was broken into Saturday.

A window was broken on a house Saturday in the first block of Aberdeen Avenue.

People were trying to pry open a door to a home in the first block of Valley Bottom Road.

A phone was stolen Monday from the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.

A man was panhandling Monday in the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Robert Lee Harrison, 45, of the 700 block of Kirkaldy Way, was arrested last Wednesday as a fugitive from New York.

Christian Giovanna Ramos-Rogue, 31, of the 2100 block of Lodgecliffe Court, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Brandon Edward Punte, 32, of the 200 block of Oak Leaf Circle, was charged Sunday with speeding, driving while impaired by and under the influence of alcohol and driving while so fair impaired by drugs and/or alcohol he can’t drive safely.

A theft was reported last Wednesday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

People were shoplifting last Wednesday on Wegmans Boulevard.

Two people were shoplifting Friday in a store in the 3400 block of Emmorton Road.

A vehicle in the 100 block of Waldon Road was vandalized Friday.

A customer refused to pay her driver Friday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A cat was reported stolen Friday in the 4000 block of Timothy Drive.

A gun was stolen Saturday from a safe in the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Road.

Items were stolen Sunday from a storage unit in the 400 block of Arundel Court.

Bel Air

Stephen Harder, 29, of the 2400 block of Cool Spring Road, was charged last Wednesday with theft $1,500 to $25,000.

Annelise Phillips, 49, of the 1200 block of Dolwich Lane, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of second-degree assault.

Robert Park, 57, of the 200 block of Hunters Run Terrace, was arrested last Wednesday on a Baltimore County warrant charging him with second-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault.

Bennett Roy Irons, 33, of the 1200 block of Wishing Well Court, was charged Saturday with first- and second-degree assault.

Earica Nekia Flood, 32, of the 800 block of Ellicott Drive, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, negligent and reckless driving, driving without current license plates, displaying expired registration plates and driving while her registration was suspended.

Michael Earl Reed, 27, of the 600 block of Kildonan Court who also has an address in the 200 block of Hunters Run Terrace, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Someone was dumping trash last Wednesday in the 1000 block of Old Southampton Road.

Items were stolen last Wednesday from the 1100 block of Royston Place.

Copper was stolen Thursday from the 100 block of Campus Lakes Court.

A man with a pistol walked into the woods Thursday in the 2900 block of Lochary Road.

Medication was stolen Saturday from the 800 block of Conowingo Road.

Kids were causing a disturbance in the street Saturday in the 1200 block of Cloverfield Court.

A break-in was reported Sunday in the 1600 block of Prindle Drive.

Headlights were smashed Sunday in the 1400 block of Handlir Drive.

Items were stolen Sunday from a locker room in the 2300 block of Churchville Road.

Used syringes were found Sunday in the 600 block of Hoagie Drive.

Darlington

People were throwing glass bottles at a business Friday in the 1600 block of Whiteford Road.

Edgewood

Judy Buchanan, 55, of the 900 block of Woodbridge Court, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of second-degree assault.

Charlotte Antionette Lee, 34, of the 2300 block of Perry Avenue, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with attempted violating of an ex parte order.

James Lee Walker, 25, of the 1400 block of Brookside Drive and the 800 block of St. George Street, was charged last Wednesday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute, drug possession other than marijuana.

Erica P. Gross, 40, of the 700 block of Rainbow Court, was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant in a case in which she was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

Sekeana K. Baldwin, 29, of the 1400 block of Charlestown Drive, was charged Thursday with vandalism less than $1,000 and concealing a dangerous weapon.

Joseph Thomas Waters, 26, of the 1900 block of Brookside Drive who also has an address in the 1800 block of Simons Court, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault, intoxicated public disturbance and disorderly conduct.

Stanley Allen Turner, 49, of the 1400 block of Hanson Road, was charged Friday with possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and ammunition, possession of a shotgun or rifle with a felony conviction, possession of a shotgun or rifle after being disqualified and giving a false statement to police.

Ronnie Orlando Howard, 29, of the 2000 block of Watergate Court, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace by hindering passage, failure to obey a lawful police order and intoxicated public disturbance.