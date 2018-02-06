Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:
Aberdeen
Ce’Zanne Proctor, 21, of the first block of Roosevelt Avenue, was arrested Saturday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with driving without the required license and authorization.
A burglary was reported last Wednesday in the 3500 block of Churchville Road.
Someone poured something into a gas tank Friday in the 1400 block of Perrywood Drive.
Aberdeen Police reports:
Donald Haynes, 54, of the first block of East Bel Air Avenue who also has an address in the 1300 block of Rigbie Hall Court in Belcamp, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, second-degree assault and intoxicated endangerment.
License plates were stolen Thursday from a vehicle in the parking lot in the 600 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.
Drugs were found Friday in the first block of East Bel Air Avenue.
A theft was reported Friday from Walmart.
A trailer in the 100 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard was broken into Saturday.
A window was broken on a house Saturday in the first block of Aberdeen Avenue.
People were trying to pry open a door to a home in the first block of Valley Bottom Road.
A phone was stolen Monday from the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.
A man was panhandling Monday in the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:
Abingdon
Robert Lee Harrison, 45, of the 700 block of Kirkaldy Way, was arrested last Wednesday as a fugitive from New York.
Christian Giovanna Ramos-Rogue, 31, of the 2100 block of Lodgecliffe Court, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.
Brandon Edward Punte, 32, of the 200 block of Oak Leaf Circle, was charged Sunday with speeding, driving while impaired by and under the influence of alcohol and driving while so fair impaired by drugs and/or alcohol he can’t drive safely.
A theft was reported last Wednesday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.
People were shoplifting last Wednesday on Wegmans Boulevard.
Two people were shoplifting Friday in a store in the 3400 block of Emmorton Road.
A vehicle in the 100 block of Waldon Road was vandalized Friday.
A customer refused to pay her driver Friday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.
A cat was reported stolen Friday in the 4000 block of Timothy Drive.
A gun was stolen Saturday from a safe in the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Road.
Items were stolen Sunday from a storage unit in the 400 block of Arundel Court.
Bel Air
Stephen Harder, 29, of the 2400 block of Cool Spring Road, was charged last Wednesday with theft $1,500 to $25,000.
Annelise Phillips, 49, of the 1200 block of Dolwich Lane, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of second-degree assault.
Robert Park, 57, of the 200 block of Hunters Run Terrace, was arrested last Wednesday on a Baltimore County warrant charging him with second-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault.
Bennett Roy Irons, 33, of the 1200 block of Wishing Well Court, was charged Saturday with first- and second-degree assault.
Earica Nekia Flood, 32, of the 800 block of Ellicott Drive, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, negligent and reckless driving, driving without current license plates, displaying expired registration plates and driving while her registration was suspended.
Michael Earl Reed, 27, of the 600 block of Kildonan Court who also has an address in the 200 block of Hunters Run Terrace, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
Someone was dumping trash last Wednesday in the 1000 block of Old Southampton Road.
Items were stolen last Wednesday from the 1100 block of Royston Place.
Copper was stolen Thursday from the 100 block of Campus Lakes Court.
A man with a pistol walked into the woods Thursday in the 2900 block of Lochary Road.
Medication was stolen Saturday from the 800 block of Conowingo Road.
Kids were causing a disturbance in the street Saturday in the 1200 block of Cloverfield Court.
A break-in was reported Sunday in the 1600 block of Prindle Drive.
Headlights were smashed Sunday in the 1400 block of Handlir Drive.
Items were stolen Sunday from a locker room in the 2300 block of Churchville Road.
Used syringes were found Sunday in the 600 block of Hoagie Drive.
Darlington
People were throwing glass bottles at a business Friday in the 1600 block of Whiteford Road.
Edgewood
Judy Buchanan, 55, of the 900 block of Woodbridge Court, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of second-degree assault.
Charlotte Antionette Lee, 34, of the 2300 block of Perry Avenue, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with attempted violating of an ex parte order.
James Lee Walker, 25, of the 1400 block of Brookside Drive and the 800 block of St. George Street, was charged last Wednesday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute, drug possession other than marijuana.
Erica P. Gross, 40, of the 700 block of Rainbow Court, was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant in a case in which she was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.
Sekeana K. Baldwin, 29, of the 1400 block of Charlestown Drive, was charged Thursday with vandalism less than $1,000 and concealing a dangerous weapon.
Joseph Thomas Waters, 26, of the 1900 block of Brookside Drive who also has an address in the 1800 block of Simons Court, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault, intoxicated public disturbance and disorderly conduct.
Stanley Allen Turner, 49, of the 1400 block of Hanson Road, was charged Friday with possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and ammunition, possession of a shotgun or rifle with a felony conviction, possession of a shotgun or rifle after being disqualified and giving a false statement to police.
Ronnie Orlando Howard, 29, of the 2000 block of Watergate Court, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace by hindering passage, failure to obey a lawful police order and intoxicated public disturbance.
A phone was stolen last Wednesday at Edgewood Middle School.
A theft was reported last Wednesday in the 1400 block of Pulaski Highway.
Three men entered a vacant house Thursday in the 3000 block of Lilac Court.
Vandalism was reported Thursday at Route 24 and Edgewood Road.
A window was broken Friday in the 1700 block of Dearwood Court.
Someone was panhandling Friday in th 2200 block of Hanson Road.
A car was egged Saturday in the 1200 block of Janet Drive.
A vehicle was stolen overnight Friday from the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way.
Someone was stealing Monday in the 1000 block of Gateway Road.
Fallston
Steven Ruoy, 29, of the 2300 block of Rutledge Road who also has an address in the 100 block of Spruce Wood Court in Abingdon, was charged last Wednesday with first- and second-degree assault.
A theft was reported last Wednesday in the 300 block of Fallston Boulevard.
A decorative well was stolen Thursday from the 2200 block of Harford Road.
A ring was stolen Saturday from the 2300 block of Aquilas Delight.
Forest Hill
Wires were cut last Wednesday on a house under construction in the 2100 block of Slade Lane.
A rental property in the 3100 block of Ward Road was broken into last Wednesday.
A car was keyed and tires were flattened and something might have been put in a gas tank Saturday in the 1300 block of Beaumont Court.
Someone was shoplifting Saturday in the 2100 block of Rock Spring Road.
Havre de Grace
A license plate was stolen Thursday from the 4000 block of Chapel Road.
A theft was reported Sunday on Walnut Street.
Havre de Grace Police reports:
Darnell Holmes, 27, of the 100 block of Pusey Street, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.
Jerry Anthony Wyatt, 47, of the 100 block of Gracecroft Court who also has an address in the 100 block of Wilson Street, was charged Saturday with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance by distributing drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.
Rebecca Hersey, 22, of the 4200 block of Rock Run Road, was charged Saturday with negligent and reckless driving, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, failure to drive on the right half of the road when required and failure to obey designated lane restrictions.
The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:
Jarrettsville
A mailbox was destroyed Sunday in the 1300 block of Knopp Road.
Joppa
Wayne D. Krause, 42, of the 300 block of Philadelphia Road, was arrested Thursday on a bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with second-degree assault.
Sanielle Sykes, 34, of the 600 block of Winesap Court, was arrested Saturday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with theft less than $1,000.
A vacant home in the 2100 block of Singer Road was broken into Friday.
A vehicle was stolen Friday from the 1100 block of Vanguard Way.
Immigration papers were stolen Sunday from the 1500 block of Philadelphia Road.
Street
Items were stolen Thursday from the 1200 block of Boyd Road.
A necklace and earrings worth about $1,000 were stolen Fridaiy from the 2000 block of Mount Horeb Road.
Other reports
Stephen R. Lievers, 57, of the 2100 block of West Baltimore Street in Baltimore, was arrested last Wednesday as a fugitive from New York.
Gabrielle Elphic, 19, of the 2600 block of Madison Avenue in Baltimore, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of theft scheme less than $1,000.
Bradford Edward King, 55, of the 2900 block of Gwynn Falls Parkway in Baltimore, was charged Saturday with failure to drive right of center, failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, unsafe lane changing, driving while his license was suspended and revoked and driving without the required license and authorization.
Edward Gilman Jr., 25, of Townsend, Del., was charged Saturday with driving while his license was suspended and revoked, driving without the required license and authorization, displaying expired registration plates and driving while his registration was suspended.
Treltron Alfonso McCormick, 49, of the 300 block of East 23rd Street in Baltimore, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court n a case in which he was charged with theft less than $1,000.
David Allen Weglein Jr., 25, of the 7800 block of Clarksworth Place in Parkville, was charged Sunday with violating an ex parte order and two counts of vandalism more kthan $1,000.
Dustin Lee Crockett, 35, of the 100 block of Edgewater Avenue in North East, was arrested Sunday on a Cecil County warrant in a case in which he was charged with drug possession other than marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug administration equipment.