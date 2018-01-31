Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Cafarris Dewayne Whitely, 20, of the 1500 block of American Way, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with driving while his license was suspended, driving without the required license and authorization and failure to display his registration on demand.

Travoy A. Harvey, 30, of the 100 block of West Aztec Street, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in two cases, one in which he’s guilty of second-degree assault and another in which he is guilty of violating an ex parte order and vandalism less than $1,000.

Donta N. Prout, 22, of the first block of Pritchard Avenue who also has an address in the 3100 block of East Federal Street in Baltimore, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault and theft less than $1,000.

Arthur Collin Flanigan, 40, of the 400 block of Ruby Drive, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and possessing a suspended license.

People were parking in front of mailboxes last Wednesday in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive.

Company checks were stolen Thursday from the 1500 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

A caller reported Thursday they left a vehicle in the 400 block of South Stepney Road last year and it’s no longer there.

A wallet was stolen Friday on a LINK bus in the 100 block of Hanover Street.

A customer paid with a fake $100 bill Friday on Wednesday Bel Air Avenue.

An exercise machine was stolen Sunday from the 100 block of Forest Green Road.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Donald Steven Rust, 37, of the 2000 block of Morgan Street in Edgewood, was arrested last Wednesday on a Baltimore County warrant charging him with 12 counts of violating an ex parte order.

Clarence Burke Jr., 54, of the 1200 block of Musket Court, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

Yakim Nicole Gadsden, 39, of the 100 block of Hanover Street, was charged Sunday with first- and second-degree assault, intoxicated endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

William Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Newark, Del., was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Groceries were stolen last Wednesday from Walmart.

A purse was stolen last Wednesday and on Friday at Walmart.

A screen door was broken last Wednesday in the first block of West Inca Street.

Juveniles were throwing rocks at cars last Wednesday at Route 40 and Market Street.

Drugs were found in a parking lot in the 800 block of West Bel Air Avenue last Wednesday.

Two storage units in the 400 block of Plaza Court were broken into last Wednesday.

Three juveniles under age 6 were walking alone in the 100 block of North Parke Street.

A television was stolen Saturday from Walmart.

Juveniles were throwing rocks at cars Saturday in the 500 block of Ohio Court.

A theft was reported at Walmart Saturday.

A person was sleeping on a shelf in the toy department at Walmart Monday.

Abingdon

Stuart Lucian Holko, 30, of the 3300 block of Cheverly Court, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

A package was stolen last Wednesday from a porch in the 1200 block of Chelmsford Court.

A home in the 500 block of Eastview Terrace was broken into Thursday.

License plates were stolen or switched Friday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A shoplifter was in custody Friday on Wegmans Boulevard.

A customer scammed a cashier Friday in the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard.

Items were stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 700 block of Shallow Ridge Court.

A bag of drugs and pipes were found Sunday in the 500 block of Doefield Court.

Baldwin

A dog was reported stolen Sunday from the 2600 block of Greene Road.

Bel Air

Johannah S. Dubeck, 19, of the 600 block of Yankee Doodle Drive, was charged Saturday with trespassing and failure to comply with a peace order.

Angela Rose Green, 35, of the 200 block of Point to Point Square, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

Graffiti was found Monday on the side of a building on South Main Street.

Jeremy Anton Karroll, 41, of the 1200 block of Athens Court, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Nathaniel Garcia-Munson, 33, of the 300 block of Catherine Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

Bel Air Police reports:

Michael Jefferson, 29, of the 700 block of Country Village Drive, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

Michael Grega Glendon Jr., 22, of the 700 block of Huntington Way, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

John David Groth, 61, of the 100 block of South Shamrock Road, was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Belcamp

Kevin Christopher Remines, 27, of the 1200 block of Collier Lane, was charged Sunday with intoxicated public disturbance, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, vandalism less than $1,000 and second-degree burglary.

An electrical box at Church Creek Road and Greys Run Circle was vandalized Saturday, possibly with gang signs.

A fence in the 1200 block of Caldwell Court was vandalized Saturday.

An xBox and games were stolen Sunday from the 4300 block of Declaration Circle.

Darlington

Deanna Ilene Akers, 29, of thee 4200 block of Conowingo Road, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she is charged with theft less than $1,000.

Edgewood

Robert Melvin Dubree, 42, of the 600 block of Burlington Court, was charged Thursday with threatening arson and disorderly conduct.

John Robert Wright, 34, of the 1300 block of Goldmeadow Way who also has an address in the 2200 block of Old Mountain Road in Joppa, was charged Thursday with two counts of sex abuse of a minor.

David Russell Wilson, 35, of the 1900 block of Eloise Lane, was charged Friday with second-degree escape. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with violating an ex parte order. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and revoked, failure to stop after an accident and failure to return or remain at the scene of an accident.