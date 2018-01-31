Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:
Aberdeen
Cafarris Dewayne Whitely, 20, of the 1500 block of American Way, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with driving while his license was suspended, driving without the required license and authorization and failure to display his registration on demand.
Travoy A. Harvey, 30, of the 100 block of West Aztec Street, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in two cases, one in which he’s guilty of second-degree assault and another in which he is guilty of violating an ex parte order and vandalism less than $1,000.
Donta N. Prout, 22, of the first block of Pritchard Avenue who also has an address in the 3100 block of East Federal Street in Baltimore, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault and theft less than $1,000.
Arthur Collin Flanigan, 40, of the 400 block of Ruby Drive, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and possessing a suspended license.
People were parking in front of mailboxes last Wednesday in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive.
Company checks were stolen Thursday from the 1500 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.
A caller reported Thursday they left a vehicle in the 400 block of South Stepney Road last year and it’s no longer there.
A wallet was stolen Friday on a LINK bus in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
A customer paid with a fake $100 bill Friday on Wednesday Bel Air Avenue.
An exercise machine was stolen Sunday from the 100 block of Forest Green Road.
Aberdeen Police reports:
Donald Steven Rust, 37, of the 2000 block of Morgan Street in Edgewood, was arrested last Wednesday on a Baltimore County warrant charging him with 12 counts of violating an ex parte order.
Clarence Burke Jr., 54, of the 1200 block of Musket Court, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
Yakim Nicole Gadsden, 39, of the 100 block of Hanover Street, was charged Sunday with first- and second-degree assault, intoxicated endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
William Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Newark, Del., was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
Groceries were stolen last Wednesday from Walmart.
A purse was stolen last Wednesday and on Friday at Walmart.
A screen door was broken last Wednesday in the first block of West Inca Street.
Juveniles were throwing rocks at cars last Wednesday at Route 40 and Market Street.
Drugs were found in a parking lot in the 800 block of West Bel Air Avenue last Wednesday.
Two storage units in the 400 block of Plaza Court were broken into last Wednesday.
Three juveniles under age 6 were walking alone in the 100 block of North Parke Street.
A television was stolen Saturday from Walmart.
Juveniles were throwing rocks at cars Saturday in the 500 block of Ohio Court.
A theft was reported at Walmart Saturday.
A person was sleeping on a shelf in the toy department at Walmart Monday.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:
Abingdon
Stuart Lucian Holko, 30, of the 3300 block of Cheverly Court, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.
A package was stolen last Wednesday from a porch in the 1200 block of Chelmsford Court.
A home in the 500 block of Eastview Terrace was broken into Thursday.
License plates were stolen or switched Friday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.
A shoplifter was in custody Friday on Wegmans Boulevard.
A customer scammed a cashier Friday in the 3400 block of Merchant Boulevard.
Items were stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 700 block of Shallow Ridge Court.
A bag of drugs and pipes were found Sunday in the 500 block of Doefield Court.
Baldwin
A dog was reported stolen Sunday from the 2600 block of Greene Road.
Bel Air
Johannah S. Dubeck, 19, of the 600 block of Yankee Doodle Drive, was charged Saturday with trespassing and failure to comply with a peace order.
Angela Rose Green, 35, of the 200 block of Point to Point Square, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.
Graffiti was found Monday on the side of a building on South Main Street.
Jeremy Anton Karroll, 41, of the 1200 block of Athens Court, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.
Nathaniel Garcia-Munson, 33, of the 300 block of Catherine Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.
Bel Air Police reports:
Michael Jefferson, 29, of the 700 block of Country Village Drive, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
Michael Grega Glendon Jr., 22, of the 700 block of Huntington Way, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
John David Groth, 61, of the 100 block of South Shamrock Road, was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct and trespassing.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:
Belcamp
Kevin Christopher Remines, 27, of the 1200 block of Collier Lane, was charged Sunday with intoxicated public disturbance, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, vandalism less than $1,000 and second-degree burglary.
An electrical box at Church Creek Road and Greys Run Circle was vandalized Saturday, possibly with gang signs.
A fence in the 1200 block of Caldwell Court was vandalized Saturday.
An xBox and games were stolen Sunday from the 4300 block of Declaration Circle.
Darlington
Deanna Ilene Akers, 29, of thee 4200 block of Conowingo Road, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she is charged with theft less than $1,000.
Edgewood
Robert Melvin Dubree, 42, of the 600 block of Burlington Court, was charged Thursday with threatening arson and disorderly conduct.
John Robert Wright, 34, of the 1300 block of Goldmeadow Way who also has an address in the 2200 block of Old Mountain Road in Joppa, was charged Thursday with two counts of sex abuse of a minor.
David Russell Wilson, 35, of the 1900 block of Eloise Lane, was charged Friday with second-degree escape. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with violating an ex parte order. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and revoked, failure to stop after an accident and failure to return or remain at the scene of an accident.
Tires were slashed and a brake line was cut last Wednesday in the 800 block of Saint George Court.
Percell Holland, 36, of the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in two cases, one in which he is guilty of theft less than $100 and one in which he is guilty of driving while so fair impaired by drugs and alcohol he can’t drive safely.
A customer paid for gas but didn’t receive any last Wednesday in the 1800 block of Edgewood Road.
A woman was asking customers for money last Wednesday in the 600 block of Edgewood Road.
Tires were slashed and a rock was thrown through a car window Thursday in the 2400 block of Sycamore Lane.
A DVD was stolen Thursday from the 2400 block of Hanson Road.
A woman tried to steal items Friday in the 2200 block of Hanson Road and when she was approached, pulled out a pocketknife.
A vehicle in the 2400 block of Willoughby Beach Road was broken into Friday.
A theft was reported Saturday in the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway.
A customer did not pay for his cab fare Sunday in the 1800 block of Simons Court.
Food was stolen Sunday from the 600 block of Edgewood Road.
Forest Hill
Christopher Robin Lee, 29, of the 1700 block of Landmark Drive, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving an uninsured vehicle and failing to maintain the required security during a vehicle registration period.
An 8-year-old was walking along the 1500 block of Rock Spring Road last Wednesday.
Havre de Grace
Havre de Grace Police reports:
Terrell Gregory Ware, 20, of the 100 block of Bloomsbury Avenue, was charged Saturday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, conspiracy to possession more than 10 grams of marijuana and two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:
Jarrettsville
Mail was stolen Friday from the 3900 block of Old Federal Hill Road.
Joppa
Desiree McClaine, 25, of the 400 block of Garnett Road, was charged Sunday with drug possession other than marijuana, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft less than $100.
Someone reported last Wednesday a collection jar had been stolen at church, in the 500 block of Trimble Road, two weeks earlier.
Scrap metal was stolen Friday from the 700 block of Pulaski Highway.
An injured fox was chained up Friday in the 700 block of Falconer Road.
A theft was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Pulaski Highway.
A vehicle in the 300 block of Woltham Court was vandalized Monday.
Pylesville
Firewood was stolen Saturday from the 1400 block of Red Bridge Road.
Street
Carl Lee Walter, 33, of the 3500 block of Mill Green Road, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court on a violation of probation hearing in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.
Other reports
Michele A. Cichan-Kircher, 55, of the 300 block of Bridgeton Road in Fawn Grove, Pa., was charged last Wednesday with first- and fourth-degree burglary, vandalism less than $1,000 and theft $100 to $1,500.
Damon Webb, 23, of the 1400 block of Montpelier Street in Baltimore, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization, speeding and failure to display his license on demand.
Neal Arthur Herrell Jr., 36, of the 5900 block of Falkirk Road in Baltimore, was arrested last Wednesday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with acting as a contractor without a license, failure to perform a contact and theft $10,000 to $100,000.
Anthony Joseph Geer, 34, of the 5400 block of Peach Tree Drive in Cambridge, was charged last Wednesday with driving without adequate rear license plate illumination, driving without the required minimum equipment and driving while his license was suspended and revoked.
Crystal Nicole McCarter, 37, who has addresses in the 900 block of Mechanics Valley Road in North East and in the 12800 block of Ponderosa Lane in Glen Arm, was charged last Wednesday with failure to display lighted front lamps when required, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se and failure to stop upon approach by an emergency vehicle.
Neal Arthur Herrell Jr., 35, of the 5900 block of Falkirk Road in Baltimore, was arrested Thursday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.
Timothy S. Rogers, 22, of the 3800 block of Dunsmire Circle in Middle Driver, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.
Paul Cephus Elliott, 28, of Columbia, S.C., was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court for a violation of probation hearing in a case in which he was guilty of drug possession other than marijuana.
Courtney Calbert, 38, of the 2000 block of Paulette Road in Dundalk, was arrested Friday on a Howard County warrant for failing to appear for court in a case in which she is charged with forging a money order, issuing a counterfeit order, theft $1,500 to $25,000, theft $100 to $1,500 and two counts of possessing or using a false government identification.
Darnell Wesley Hawkins, 26, of the 6600 block of English Oak Road in Baltimore, was arrested Sunday as a fugitive from Delaware.
Calvin Keith Callaway, 51, of Philadelphia, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in Howard County in a case in which he is charged with theft less than $500.
Bernie Aybar, 22, of the 6600 block of Hudson Street, was charged Monday with failure to drive right of center, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se and driving while so fair impaired by drugs and/or alcohol he can’t drive safely.
Ronald Edward Stevens, 35, of the 1000 block of Whistler Avenue in Baltimore, was charged Monday with possession of drug paraphernalia and more than 10 grams of marijuana.