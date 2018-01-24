Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

David Lee Farmer, 29, who has addresses in the 1800 block of Park Beach Drive and in the 300 block of Montgomery Drive in Forest Hill, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault and theft less than $100. He was arrested on a bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $100.

Keejuan Morehead, 22, of the 400 block of Edmund Street, was arrested Sunday on a bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization and failure to stop at a steady red circular signal.

Brian Phillip McCoy, 53, of the 1300 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Vandalism was reported Thursday in the 300 block of Mayberry Drive.

A vehicle was stolen Thursday from the 1300 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

A house in the 5000 block of Woods Line Drive was egged Friday.

A vehicle in the 4700 block of Coralberry Court was egged Sunday.

Aberdeen Police report:

Procha Pauletta Taylor, 28, of the 300 block of Mayberry Drive, was charged Friday in a Baltimore County case with theft less than $1,000.

Paul Brian Hartman Jr., 28, of the 500 block of Earlton Road in Havre de Grace, was charged Saturday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

Matthew Ernest Fair, 27, of the 600 block of Holly Avenue in Edgewood, was charged Sunday with drug possession other than marijuana and drug paraphernalia and concealing a dangerous weapon.

Rodney Oneil Edwards, 24, of the 1000 block of Warwick Drive, was charged Sunday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

A dealer license plate was stolen Friday from the 500 block of Windsong Drive.

More than $4,000 in gift cards was reported stolen Friday in the 900 block of Beards Hill Road.

Services were stolen Saturday in the 100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

Someone in a vehicle threw something at another vehicle Sunday at Market and Schmechel streets.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Christian Ramos Roque, 31, of the 1200 block of Abinchar Drive, was charged Thursday with violating an ex parte order.

Cheryl Jones Cohens, 58, of the 2900 block of Burnley Court, was charged Saturday with uttering a bad check less than $1,000 and theft less than $1,000.

A theft was reported last Wednesday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Someone was shoplifting Thursday on Wegmans Boulevard.

Car keys were stolen Saturday from the 100 block of Walter Ward Boulevard.

A vehicle in the 400 block of Ashton Lane was rummaged through overnight Friday.

Packages were stolen Saturday from a porch in the 700 block of Scottish Isle Drive.

Bel Air

Aristotle Gazonas, 25, of the 1200 block of Swindon Court, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Glenn Philip Cody, 52, of the 600 block of Ponderosa Drive, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree burglary, theft $100 to $1,500, theft less than $100 and vandalism less than $1,000.

Someone in a car was doing doughnuts last Wednesday on a property in the 1300 block of North Fountain Green Road.

Teenagers were doing doughnuts in a parking lot last Wednesday in the 600 block of Red Pump Road.

Someone was banging on the door of a vacant home Thursday in the 1800 block of Wagner Farm Road.

Credit cards, gift cards and cash were reported stolen Thursday from the 1200 block of Pepperwood Springs Way.

Two men reached over a counter and took cigarettes Thursday in the 300 block of South Main Street.

People were shoplifting Friday on Bel Air South Parkway.

Someone was riding a four-wheeler Saturday on a property on Tudor Lane.

A horse was loose Saturday on Route 24 near Wheel Road.

A prescription was stolen Saturday from the 400 block of Zinnia Court.

Vehicles in the 1100 block of Greenwood Ridge Court, the 1300 block of Dickinson Court, the 1800 block of Oxford Square and the 1400 block of Livingston Court were broken into Sunday.

Belcamp

Eric Caban, 53, of the 4300 block of Foxglove Court, was charged Thursday with obstructing and hindering police, failure to obey a lawful police order and disorderly conduct.

A package was stolen Saturday off a porch in the 1300 block of Bartley Place.

Churchville

Cody Hash, 27, of the 3000 block of Snake Lane, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Darlington

Jacob Alexander Neaves, 19, of the 1500 block of Deerfield Road, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

The windshield of a vehicle was smashed Friday in the 2200 block of Castleton Road.

Edgewood

Steven Pulkett, 28, of the 500 block of Burlington Court, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with second-degree assault.

Tayere LeRay Davis, 30, who has addresses in the 1800 block of Grempler Way and the 500 block of Jamestown Court, ws arrested on three bench warrants for failing to appear for court in cases in which he is charged with theft less than $100, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Christopher James Lindner, 20, of the 1800 block of Brookside Drive, was arrested on a Baltimore County bench warrant in a case in which he is charged with speeding, driving while his license was suspended, driving without the required license and authorization and displaying and possessing a suspended license.

Robert Lee Norris, 30, of the 500 block of Crownwood Court, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in Baltimore County in a case in which he is charged with failure to display his license on demand, driving with a suspended registration, driving an uninsured vehicle and giving a fictitious name to a uniformed police officer.

John Joseph Burton, 22, of the 1700 block of Brookside Drive, who also has an address in the 1300 block of Bartley Place in Belcamp, was arrested Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault. A vacant residence in the 600 block of Longwood Court was broken into last Wednesday.

A car was stolen Thursday from the 300 block of Ahern Drive.

A vehicle in the 300 block of Winterberry Drive was vandalized Thursday.

A theft was reported Thursday in the 600 block of Edgewood Road.

A laptop was stolen Thursday from the 100 block of Jacob Street.