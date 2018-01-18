Harford County police blotter

Reports of recent arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Brian Libby, 35, of the first block of Poplar Grove Avenue, was arrested last Friday on a bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with second-degree assault.

Deondre Jabbar White, 23, of the 100 block of Farm Road, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful police order and resisting arrest.

Tires were slashed Tuesday in the 700 block of Gilbert Road.

Someone was shoplifting at Walmart Wednesday.

A home in the first block of East Inca Street was broken into Wednesday and medications were stolen.

Aberdeen police report:

Darren Evans, 26, of the 300 block of Ahern Road in Edgewood, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in Baltimore County in a case in which he is charged with driving while his license was suspended, failure to display his license and registration on demand and following a vehicle too closely.

A theft was reported Tuesday in an office in the 100 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

A game was stolen Tuesday from a bedroom in the 100 block of Riddle Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Someone cleaning out a van left the trash in the parking lot last Friday in the 700 block of Long Bar Harbor Road.

License plates were stolen last Friday from the 3100 block of Emmorton Road.

Someone was hiding merchandise last Friday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Someone spray painted a car and smashed two of its windows Monday in the 2900 block of Byron Court.

Comcast workers were digging up a lawn Monday in the 3100 block of Peverly Run Road.

A shoplifter in the 3400 block of Emmorton Road was armed Monday.

Bel Air

Robbin Ann Gossman, 41, of the 900 block of Shepard Court in Bel Air and in the 600 block of Kirkaldy Way in Abingdon, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving while so fair impaired by alcohol she can’t drive safely and driving with an expired license.

Daniel Corey Swoboda, 40, of the 100 block of West Belcrest Road, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Brittan June Knopp, 23, of the 400 block of Underwood Circle, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Steven Francis Morrison, 54, of the 700 block of Green Glade Court, was arrested Tuesday on a bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving an uninsured vehicle, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, driving while his registration was suspended, failure to display his license on demand and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Cigarettes were stolen last Friday from the 1500 block of Churchville Road.

Someone was trespassing Saturday at the tent in the 1600 block of Churchville Road.

A man was outside a window Saturday in the 200 block of Foxhall Drive.

A woman was slumped over in her vehicle Saturday at Grafton Shop and Vale roads.

A door was open and things were out of place Saturday at a home in the 2300 block of Shoreham Court.

A gun was missing Sunday after movers left the 1500 block of Sunswept Drive.

A child was shoplifting Monday in the 2400 block of Churchville Road.

A woman was shoplifting last Friday on Bel Air South Parkway.

A license plate was stolen Tuesday from the 700 block of Selkirk Court.

Bel Air Police reports:

Jordan Tyler Harrison, 22, of the 400 block of Summershade Court, was arrested last Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of failure to comply with a peace order.

Lamar Antoine Williams, 31, of Newark, Del., was charged Monday with theft less than $100 to $1,500 and drug possession other than paraphernalia. He was also arrested on a bench warrant in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization and unsafe lane changing.

Ashley Marie Smigelski, 29, of Newark, Del., was charged Monday with theft less than $100 to $1,500 and drug possession other than paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Belcamp

Michael Anthony Corey, 23, of the 1200 block of Ashmead Square, was charged last Friday with second-degree assault.

Keys were stolen Tuesday from the 1200 block of Allison Court.

Darlington

Tags were stolen Saturday off a toolbox in the 1900 block of Poole Road.

Edgewood

Yahze J. Seaborn-Pitts, 19, of the 1400 block of Charlestown Drive, was charged last Friday with two counts each of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and attempted theft less than $100.

Porsha L. Phillips, 41, of the 1400 block of Charlestown Drive, was charged last Friday with second-degree assault.

Joinis Alexandre, 38, of the 1800 block of Brookside Drive, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Britney Romayne Booth, 28, of the 1500 block of Van Bibber Road who also has an address in the 300 block of Upper Landing Road in Essex, was charged Sunday with violating an out-of-state order. She was also charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

Cornell Bryant, 33, and Steffanie Bryant, 27, both of the 800 block of Olive Branch Court, were charged Tuesday with possession of drug paraphernalia and a drug other than marijuana and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Donte Andre Spencer Ellerbe, 35, of the 1500 block of St. Christopher Court, was charged Tuesday with vandalism more than $1,000.

Money was stolen last Friday from the 1600 block of Candlewood Court.

A burglary was reported last Friday in the 1400 block of Charlestown Drive.

A theft was reported last Friday from a rear porch in the 900 block of Edgewood Road.

Someone was asleep in the dining room Saturday in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway.

Car keys were stolen Saturday in the 100 block of Jacob Street.

A wheelchair was stolen Saturday from the 1900 block of Steven Drive.

A man was pleasuring himself Sunday in the 1700 block of Edgewood Road.

Tires were slashed Sunday in the 300 block of Crestwood Drive.