Harford County police blotter

Reports of recent arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

A shed in the 500 block of South Stepney Road was broken into Thursday.

A disorderly woman was knocking on people’s doors on Irish Lane Thursday.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Randy Banks, 56, who has addresses in the first block of North Philadelphia Boulevard and the 450 block of Washington Street, was charged Thursday with trespassing and intoxicated public disturbance.

Deandre Randall, 25, of the 300 block of Heron Street, was charged Thursday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

John Allen Bush, 56, of the 1100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard, was arrested for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of two counts of violating an ex parte order.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

People were riding four-wheelers in the parking lot Thursday in the 3400 block of Box Hill Corporate Center Drive.

Baldwin

Brian Kirk Joyce, 29, who has an address in Baldwin and in the 7200 block of Brodewood Drive in Baltimore, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended.

Bel Air

Rodney Gerald Coster, 51, of the 1500 block of Northam Court, was charged last Wednesday with resisting arrest, second-degree assault on law enforcement, parole and probation, fire or EMS and two counts of second-degree assault. He was charged Friday with second-degree assault on law enforcement, parole and probation, fire or EMS, second-degree assault on a DOC employee and resisting arrest.

Lyndsey Lee Claybrook, 36, of the 800 block of Stallion Drive, was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant in a case in which she is charged with second-degree assault.

Terence Allen, 31, of the 1200 block of Bartus Court, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization, driving while his out-of-state license was suspended and driving while his registration was revoked.

A shed in the 600 block of Southwarke Road was broken into last Wednesday and items were stolen.

A theft was reported last Wednesday from the 600 block of Marketplace Drive.

A basketball hoop was missing last Wednesday from the 200 block of Princeton Lane.

Christmas lights were reported vandalized Thursday in the 1100 block of Bernadette Drive.

Juveniles were playing on a frozen pond Thursday in the 700 block of Churchville Road.

A burglary was reported Thursday in the 1100 block of Vanguard Way.

A window was broken Thursday in the 1700 block of Sable Court.

Darlington

Travis Scott Little, 26, of the 4100 block of Flintville Road, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with stealing another person’s credit card, attempted theft less than $100 and three counts of charging less than $100 on another person’s credit card.

David Lee Reedy, whose age was not available, of the 4000 block of Padrick Road, was arrested Thursday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Edgewood

Cornell Derane Bryant, 33, of the 800 block of Olive Branch Court, was charged last Wednesday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute and drug possession other than marijuana.

Tequilla Vernita Sibert, 31, of the 1900 block of Brookside Drive, was charged Thursday with robbery, first- and second-degree assault and attempted theft less than $100.

James Dee Ireland, whose age was not available of the 900 bloc of Angel Valley Court, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $1,000.

Terry Scott Wilkins, 23, of the 2000 block of Rockwell Road, was arrested Thursday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Asisha Lanique White, 20, of the 1800 block of Graymount Way, was arrested Thursday on a bench warrant in a case in which she was charged with unauthorized display/use of a registration plate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, having a falsified registration plate and having a falsified vehicle document.

A vehicle was stolen last Wednesday from the 600 block of Dembytown Drive.

A television was stolen Thursday from the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road.

Forest Hill

Twenty-five to 30 sheep were loose last Wednesday in the 800 block of West Jarrettsville Road.

Havre de Grace

Havre de Grace Police reports:

Matthew Brandon Houtz, 35, who has addresses in the 600 block of South Freedom Lane and the 800 block of Lafayette Street, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Joppa

A lock was cut to access propane tanks Thursday in the 300 block of Pulaski Highway.

A vacant residence in the 2600 block of Franklinville Road was broken into Friday.

Pylesville

Tires were slashed Thursday in the 5100 block of West Heaps Road.

Street

A vehicle in the 1500 block of Poole Road was vandalized last Wednesday.

White Hall

Tools were stolen last Wednesday from the first block of Jordan Mill Court.

Other reports

Kenneth Miller, 65, of the 8600 block of Wise Avenue in Dundalk, was arrested last Wednesday on a Baltimore County warrant in a case in which he was charged with driving while his registration was suspended, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving while his license was suspended, driving without the required license and authorization and failure to maintain the required security during the registration period.

Danny Walter Mussman, 32, of the first block of Pavia Court in Rosedale, was charged last Wednesday with two counts of violating an ex parte order.

Kristen Bradshaw, 24, of the 1200 block of East Middleborough Road in Essex, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she is charged with driving while her license was suspended, possessing a suspended licensee and directing and permitting vehicle operation contrary to law.