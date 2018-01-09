Haford County police blotter

Reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Keith Edward Sumerfield, 33, of the 100 block of Plaza Court, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $100.

Lillian Unita Council, 22, of the 200 block of Mayberry Drive, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charge with theft less than $100.

Brian Edmund Libby, 35, of the first block of Poplar Grove Avenue, was charged Thursday with first- and second-degree assault and attempted second-degree rape.

A caller said a woman threw a dog off a porch last Wednesday on Market Street.

Three dogs were living outside and one inside a vacant house last Wednesday in the 200 block of Moyer Drive.

A car at Golf Drive and Forest Green Road was vandalized last Wednesday.

A sliding glass door was broken overnight Thursday in the 3400 block of Walnut Road.

People were playing hockey on a pond Saturday in the 1400 block of Viridian Road.

A clubhouse in the 800 block of Classic Drive was broken into Sunday.

Aberdeen police reports:

Sarah Suzanne Harvey, 32, of the first block of Paradise Road, was charged Saturday with drug possession other than marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vandalism was reported Thursday in the 300 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard.

License plates were stolen Thursday from the 4900 block of Villapoint Drive.

A cell phone was stolen Friday at Aberdeen Middle School.

A vehicle was stolen Saturday from the parking lot at Royal Farms on South Philadelphia Boulevard.

A home in the 200 block of Center Deen Avenue was broken into Saturday and an xBox was stolen.

Someone threw something Sunday at a Grace United Methodist Church sign in the 100 block of West Bel Air Avenue and damaged it.

A vehicle in the 400 block of Ford Street was keyed Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Timothy Robert Jones, 37, of the 700 block of Perthshire Place, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

A pool cue was missing from a vehicle Friday in the 1400 block of Pumpkin Patch Court.

A router was stolen Friday from the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Bel Air

Gina Alexa Manna, 30, of the 400 block of Amelanchier Court, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Juon Tyreak Price, 18, of the 900 block of Richwood Road, was arrested Thursday in two cases, one in which he was charged with armed robbery, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault and the other in which he was charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and theft $100 to $1,500.

Teresa Marie Farley, 35, of the 1700 block of Redfield Road, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.

A vehicle was stolen last Wednesday from the 100 block of West Ring Factory Road.

Cash was stolen last Wednesday from the 1400 block of Handlir Drive.

A theft was reported last Wednesday from a business in the 2100 block of Laurel Bush Road.

Someone was shopping last Wednesday on Bel Air South Parkway.

Two hookahs were found by the road last Wednesday at Hillendale Road and Lakeside Terrace.

A mailbox was smashed Saturday in the 1700 block of Amyclae Drive.

A theft was reported Saturday in the 1100 block of Oakwood Lane.

Belcamp

Marque M. Hardaway, 32, of the 1400 block of Golden Rock Court, was arrested last Wednesday as a fugitive from Mississippi.

Edgewood

Alfredo Matias Arenos, 31, of the 1800 block of Graymount Way was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in Baltimore County in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended.

Arnel Michael Williams, 33, of the 400 block of Jamestown Court, was charged last Wednesday was violating a protective order.

Kimberly Janine Greene, 55, of the 2000 block of Magnolia Woods Court, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Katelyn Wilson, 21, of the 400 block of Edgewood Road, was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of theft less than $1,000.

Tires on a vehicle were flattened last Wednesday in the 600 block of Boxelder Drive.

A vehicle was stolen last Wednesday from the 1600 block of Candlewood Court.

Medications were stolen last Wednesday from the 1800 block of Simons Court.

Red Bull and Slim Jims were stolen last Wednesday from the 600 block of Edgewood Road.

Vehicles were stolen Friday from the 1400 block of Hanson Road and the 100 block of Edgewood Road.

Someone drove on a lawn Friday in the 800 block of Angel Valley Court.

Merchandise was stolen Friday from the 300 block of Laburnum Road.

Kids were banging on a door Saturday in the 1300 block of Goldmeadow Way.

A customer ran off from a fare Sunday in the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive.

An abandoned house in the 2400 block of Beaver Crossing Road was broken into overnight Saturday.

A dog was stolen Sunday from the 900 block of Top View Drive.

A break-in was reported Sunday in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway.

Fallston

A storage shed next to the pool in the 1800 block of Ashland Drive was broken into Saturday.

Forest Hill

Jordan Lee Harmon, 26, of the 1300 block of West Jarrettsville Road, was arrested Friday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

A diamond ring was stolen Saturday from the 200 block of Rachel Circle.

Joppa

Jessica L. Sutherland, 29, of the 400 block of Larkspur Drive, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with theft less than $100.

Brandon Lee Pritt, 32, of the 400 block of Berkshire Court, was arrested Thursday in two cases, one in which he was charged with second-degree assault and one in which he was charged with obstructing and hindering police and disorderly conduct.

An antique pill box was stolen Friday from the 1000 block of Pine Road.

A child was reported in the middle of a frozen stream Saturday in the 600 block of Harborside Drive.

A money order was stolen Sunday from the 700 block of Trimble Road.

Other reports