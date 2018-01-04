Harford County police blotter

Recent arrests and neighborhood incidents reported by police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Arnel M. Williams, 33, of the 200 block of Mayberry Drive who also has an address in the 400 block of Jamestown Court in Edgewood, was charged Tuesday and Wednesday with violating an ex parte order.

Briyanna Cheyenne Miles, 20, of the 1400 block of Perrywood Drive, was charged Tuesday with theft less than $100.

A burglary was reported last Friday in the 800 bloc of Matthews Avenue.

A vehicle was stolen last Friday from the 1300 block of Tralee Circle.

Vehicles in the 700 block of South Stepney Road were rummaged through Tuesday.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Jonathon Lee Hockenberry, 36, of the 600 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

Schaun Patrick Brown, 31, of the 200 block of Mayberry Drive, was charged Tuesday with possession of drug paraphernalia and more than 10 grams of marijuana and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Lisa Danielle Triplett, 35, of the first block of Church Green Avenue, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.

A cell phone battery exploded Tuesday at Aberdeen Middle School and several classrooms needed ventilation.

Someone was knocking on doors and asking to see utility bills Tuesday at Ray Avenue and Custis Street.

Something was stolen Tuesday from an employee at Walmart.

Thefts were reported Wednesday at Aberdeen Middle School and at a business in the 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Jason Lamar Boyd, 40, of the 100 block of Waldon Road, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

A theft was reported last Friday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Someone was dumping trash illegally last Friday on Kensington Parkway.

Someone came out of a vacant house last Friday in the 100 block of Clover Valley Court.

A television box was stolen last Friday from the 300 block of Fullerton Place.

Someone was shoplifting Saturday on Wegmans Boulevard.

A home in the 800 block of Eastridge Road was broken into Sunday.

Bel Air

Joel Perez-Ramirez, 44, of the first block of East Broadway, was charged Sunday with first- and second-degree assault.

A handgun was reported missing last Friday in the 1300 block of St. Frances Road.

Mail was stolen last Friday from a mailbox in the 100 block of Fairmont Drive.

A woman was shoplifting last Friday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A wallet was stolen Monday from the 900 block of Redfield Road.

Someone tried to break into a car in the 600 block of Sandray Terrace Tuesday.

Bel Air Police reports:

Reshod Damon Kimble, 24, of the 3600 block of Skipjack Court in Abingdon, was charged Sunday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of PCP, LSD or hallucinogenic with intent to distribute and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Belcamp

Christina M. White, 29, of the 1200 block of Collier Lane and in the 1800 block of Queen Anne Square in Bel Air, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

A vehicle and cell phone were stolen Monday from the 1300 block of Rigbie Hall Court.

Edgewood

Gerard Alan Black, 38, of the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive, was arrested Saturday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol per se. He was also charged with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, negligent driving, failure to display his license and registration card on demand, driving without adequate rear license plate illumination, driving without the required minimum equipment and driving while his license was suspended and revoked.

Sean Russell Steck, 24, of the 600 block of Lake Avenue, was charged Saturday with intoxicated public disturbance, disturbing the peace and failure to obey a lawful police order.

Crystal Latronne Herbert, 46, of the 700 block of Sequoia Drive, was arrested Sunday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with failure to display her license on demand and driving without the required license and authorization.

Olympia G. Taylor, 44, of the 2000 block of Woodbridge Court who also has an address in the 1600 block of Burrwood Road in Baltimore, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Terry Scott Wilkins, 23, of the 2000 block of Rockwell Road, was arrested Tuesday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania. He was also charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

People were having sex in a vehicle Monday on Willoughby Beach Road.

Someone tried to break in Monday in the 1300 block of Clover Valley Way.

A van was reported missing Saturday from the 1900 block of Eloise Lane.

Ravens game tickets were stolen Saturday from the 2900 block of Siwanoy Drive.

A wallet and phone were stolen Sunday from the 2200 block of Hanson Road.

A vehicle was vandalized Sunday in the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive.

Fallston

A car hit a mailbox Monday in the 2000 block of Fallston Valley Drive.

A car parked at Annie’s Playground Monday was broken into.

Merchandise was stolen last Friday from the 300 block of Fallston Boulevard.

Someone was shoplifting Saturday in the 1900 block of Belair Road.

Forest Hill

A toolbox was stolen last Friday from a warehouse in the 300 block of Bynum Road.

A house in the 3100 block of Ward Road was broken into last Friday.

Havre de Grace

A window in the 100 block of Bay Boulevard was vandalized Saturday.

Christmas presents were stolen Tuesday from Walnut Street.

Havre de Grace Police reports:

James Bernard Marshburn, 21, of the 100 block of Bloomsbury Avenue, was charged last Friday with second-degree assault.

Charles Glen McGuire Jr., 28, of the 600 block of North Adams Street, was charged last Friday with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Jarrettsville

Money was missing Tuesday from a safe in the 1500 block of Steeplechase Drive.

A tractor was stolen Wednesday from the 3900 block of Madonna Road.

Joppa

Allen Leo Hall Jr. 48, of the 100 block of Philadelphia Road, was charged Sunday in two cases, one with second-degree assault and one with unauthorized removal of property.