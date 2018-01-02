Harford County police blotter

Reports of recent arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Tiffany Marie Smith, 22, of the 2000 block of Park Beach Drive, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

A racial slur was painted on a tree Thursday near the auto auction in the 4700 block of Witchhazel Way.

Tires were slashed Thursday in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive.

A burglary was reported Friday in the 800 block of Matthews Avenue.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Bartegam Ngenoh, 22, of the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle, was charged Thursday with concealing a dangerous weapon.

A vehicle in the 100 block of Hamilton Place was damaged Thursday.

A ring was stolen Thursday, possibly from the first block of East Bel Air Avenue.

A home in the 100 block of Darlington Avenue was broken into Friday.

Someone tried to break into a garage Friday in the 100 block of South Parke Street.

Someone stole shrimp Sunday from the 900 block of Beards Hill Road.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Abingdon

Nicole Gilley, 44, of the 3800 block of Monument Circle, was charged last Wednesday with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft $100 to $1,500 and unauthorized removal of property.

Deborah Mosquera, 51, of the 3500 block of Woodsdale Road who also has an address in the 4600 block of York Road in Baltimore, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with trespassing.

People were shoplifting last Wednesday on Wegmans Boulevard and in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A car in the 2900 block of Emmorton Road was keyed last Wednesday.

Keys were stolen last Wednesday in the 3300 block of Cheverly Court.

A car in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard was broken into Thursday.

Bel Air

Christopher Taybron, 35, who was being held at Harford County Detention Center, was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in Baltimore County in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended and revoked, failure to display his license on demand and driving without the required license and authorization.

Joshua Robert Foster, 18, of the 600 block of Ring Factory Road, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with failure to display his license on demand and driving without the required license and authorization.

Lyndsey Claybrook, 36, of the 800 block of Stallion Way, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Rings were stolen last Wednesday in the 1900 block of Emmorton Road.

An engagement ring was stolen last Wednesday from the 600 block of Derringer Drive.

A computer was stolen last Wednesday from the 1900 block of Wheel Road.

A credit card book was stolen Friday from the 4200 block of Philadelphia Road.

Edgewood

Willard Crews, 22, of the 1700 block of Waltman Road, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Tocarra McAllister, 22, who has addresses in the 800 block of Erminel Court and the 2000 block of Watergate Court, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Vincent Johnson, 24, of the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he is charged with driving a vehicle with unauthorized window tinting material, driving while his license was suspended and revoked and without the required license and authorization.

A break-in was reported last Wednesday in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway.

Money was stolen last Wednesday from near the intersection of Candlewood Drive and Dearwood Court.

A package was reported stolen last Wednesday from the 400 block of Barnsby Court.

Hoverboards were stolen Thursday from the 1400 block of Harford Square Drive.

A passenger didn’t pay a fare Thursday in the 1800 block of Edgewater Drive.

Fallston

Someone was panhandling last Wednesday in the middle of the intersection at Routes 1 and 152.

Forest Hill

Illegal dumping was reported last Wednesday in the 1600 block of Big Timber Court.

Havre de Grace

Havre de Grace Police reports:

Eleonara Miclescu, 19, of Wilmington, Del., was arrested Friday as a fugitive from Delaware.

Joppa

Jenna Louise Dean, 32, of the 1300 block of Winding Valley Drive, was charged Thursday with first- and third-degree burglary, theft $1,500 to $25,000, vandalism less than $1,000 and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary.

A burglary was reported last Wednesday in the 700 block of Joppa Farm Road.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Port Deposit

David Hoosier, 56, of the 300 block of Doctor Jack Road was arrested last Wednesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with failure to display his license and registration on demand, driving while his license was suspended and driving without the required license and authorization.

Street

A dog was locked in a vehicle last Wednesday in the 1100 block of Thompson Way.

Other reports

Jason Paul Simmons, 35, of Portsmouth, Va., was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his out-of-state license was suspended.

Christopher Lachhu, 26, who has addresses in Edgewater Park, N.J., and Beverly, N.J., was charged Thursday with second-degree assault, theft less than $100 and false imprisonment.