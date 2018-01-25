Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Walter James Singleton, 56, of the 1500 block of North Stepney Road and the 3600 block of Kalmbacher Road, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Douglas Harris, 28, of the 200 block of Woodland Green Way, who also has an address in Suitland, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with speeding, driving while his license was suspended and displaying a suspended license.

A camper and truck were parked in a lot Monday in the 1200 block of Technology Drive. Someone in the 100 block of West Aztec Street told police Tuesday a truck and camper were stolen from Technology Drive; they were later found.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Two flat screen televisions were stolen Monday from Walmart at 645 S. Philadelphia Blvd.

A wallet was stolen Monday from a girl at Aberdeen High School.

A burglary was reported Tuesday in the 400 block of Holly Drive.

A man asked a resident in the first block of Pritchard Avenue to come inside and look at a BGE bill.

Two kayaks were stolen Tuesday from a garage in the 100 block of Osborn Road.

A woman stole groceries Wednesday from Walmart.

A purse was stolen Wednesday at Walmart.

A screen door was broken Wednesday in the first block of West Inca Street.

A juvenile was throwing rocks at cars Wednesday at Route 40 and Market Street.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Abingdon

Someone was driving on someone else’s property Monday in the 3400 block of Henry Harford Drive.

A car was scratched Monday on Wegmans Boulevard.

Someone was stealing Tuesday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Juveniles were running across the road Tuesday at Windy Laurel Drive and Box Hill Parkway.

A house in the 3600 block of Woodsdale Road was broken into Tuesday.

Bel Air

Daniel Kazmaier, 25, of the 400 block of Underwood Lane, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Diana Maureen Nuth, 53, of the 3000 block of Sandy Hook Road, was arrested Monday on a bench warrant in a case in which she was charged with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, reckless and negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, consuming an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle, failure to drive right of center and failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions.

Joshua Logan Kazmaier, 20, of the 400 block of Underwood Lane, was charged Tuesday with violating an ex parte order and telephone misuse by making a single phone call.

A theft was reported Monday in the 700 block of Farnham Place.

An ATV was vandalism Monday in the 2000 block of Waverly Drive.

Money was stolen Tuesday on Bel Air South Parkway.

Belcamp

A house in the 4400 block of Greenwich Court was broken into Monday.

Edgewood

Tykeem Ralik Bacon, 28, of the 500 block of Candlewood Road, was charged Monday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute and drug possession other than marijuana.

Jemar Hurt, 37, of the 700 block of Rainbow Garden Court, was charged Tuesday with two counts each of drug possession other than marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was revoked, failure to display his license on demand and failure to reduce light distribution.

A laptop was stolen Monday from a house in the 300 block of Webster Street.

A car was stolen Monday from the 1200 block of Windy Branch Way.

Car windows were smashed Monday in the 300 block of Laburnum Road.

A sled was stolen Monday from a yard in the 2400 block of Greenheart Lane.

Green bags with a white substance in them were on the sidewalk Tuesday in the 900 block of Topview Drive.

Someone was shoplifting Tuesday in the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway.

Two bikes were stolen Tuesday from the 600 block of Edgewood Road.

A house in the 400 block of Meadowood Drive was stolen Tuesday.

A prescription was stolen Tuesday from the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway.

Someone was shoplifting Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway.

Fallston

Mail was stolen Monday from the 2300 block of Edenburg Drive.

A shoplifter was in custody Tuesday in the 300 block of Fallston Boulevard.

Forest Hill

A car was stolen Monday from the 200 block of Columbine Court.

Havre de Grace

Someone did doughnuts in the parking lot Monday in the 2000 block of Chapel Road.

Items were stolen Monday from a purse in the 2000 block of Chapel Road.

Two children were playing on railroad tracks Monday near Walnut Street.

Havre de Grace Police reports:

Kenneth Melvin Littlejohn Jr., 27, of the 800 block of Locust Road, was charged Monday with two counts of violating an ex parte order.

Jocko Anthony King, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested Tuesday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Natalie Diane Thompson, 40, of the 2000 block of Lori Lane, was charged Jan. 20 with driving while her license was suspended and displaying expired registration plates.

A burglary was reported Tuesday in the 500 block of North Stokes Street; a gold necklace and several pieces of costume jewelry were taken.

Two packs of cigarettes were stolen Wednesday in the 500 block of North Union Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police reports:

Joppa

Sharon Denise Wheeler, 39, of the 300 block of Oak Way Court, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

A car was stolen Monday from the 1000 block of Joppa Farm Road.

Two birth certificates and social security cards were stolen Tuesday from the 500 block of Garnett Road.

Monkton

Medication was missing Tuesday from the 2700 block of Hess Road.

Other reports

Christopher Hubbard, 30, of the 4100 block of East Joppa Road in Baltimore, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in four cases in which he is charged with providing false information on sex offender registration, theft less than $1,000 and theft scheme less than $1,000.

Esme Mae Apollo, 22, of the 2300 block of North Longwood Street in Baltimore, was charged Monday with theft less than $1,000.