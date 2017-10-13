Police blotter

Arrests and neighborhood incidents reported by police agencies serving Harford County.

Aberdeen

Bryan Ashford, 34, of the 100 block of West Aztec Street, was charged last Friday with possession of drug paraphernalia and a drug other than marijuana.

Emijae Franklin Jacobs, 24, of the 4400 block of Old Philadelphia Road who also has an address in the 1200 block of Plaza Circle in Joppa, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Alford Johnson, of the 1400 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard and the 800 block of Angel Valley Court, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Deondre Jabbar White, 23, of the 100 block of Farm Road, was charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful police order and resisting arrest.

Aberdeen police reports:

Javon A. Smith, 18, of the 700 block of Custis Street, was charged Saturday with violating an ex parte order.

Brandon Harrington Warfield, 28, of the 700 block of Battle Avenue, was charged Sunday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute, manufacturing narcotics, drug possession other than marijuana, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Scott Ryan, 24, of the first block of Valley Bottom Road, was charged Monday with fourth-degree burglary and vandalism less than $1,000.

Nichole Lynn Ryan, 28, of the first block of Valley Bottom Road, was charged Monday with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful police order and disturbing the peace.

Baldwin

Heather Marie Holt, 34, of the 2900 block of Squire Court, was charged Sunday with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Bel Air

Megan Rye, 33, of the 500 block of Barwick Court, was charged last Friday with drug possession other than marijuana and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristopher Rye, 36, of the 500 block of Barwick Court, was charged last Friday with possession of drug paraphernalia and a drug other than marijuana.

Brian Kane, 27, of the 500 block of Hanna Road, was charged last Friday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Gary McGlothlin, 51, who police said is homeless, was arrested Sunday on a Baltimore City warrant charging him with falsifying information on his sex offender registration.

Alexander Joseph Marshall, 25, of the 200 block of Crocker Drive, was charged Monday with concealing a dangerous weapon and drug possession other than marijuana.

Carla N. Rushing, 29, of the 2100 block of Kalmia Road, was arrested Monday in two cases charging her with second-degree assault.

April Lynn Rogers, 38, of the 200 block of Mary Jane Lane, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Bel Air Police reports:

Thomas Ryan Wydra, 31, of the 1200 block of North Tollgate Road, was charged Sunday with vandalism less than $1,000, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Edgewood

Davon Kendall Collins, 26, of the 700 block of Kingston Court, was arrested last Friday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of vandalism less than $1,000.

Dylan Jacoby, 23, of the 1100 block of Chipper Drive, was arrested last Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization.

Joel Michael Fonzi, 22, of the 1900 block of Chipper Drive, was charged last Friday wtih second- and fourth-degree burglary and theft less than $100.

Jamel Markens Gunn, 37, of the 1500 block of Harford Square Drive who also has an address in the 1600 block of Montpelier Street in Baltimore, was arrested last Friday in a case in which he was charged with displaying an expired registration plate, driving without current registration plates and validation tabs, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, falsifying with fraudulent intent an official document, holding and using a falsified vehicle registration plate, failure to display his license and registration card on demand, driving while his license was suspended and revoked and without the required license and authorization and driving while his registration was suspended.

Televon Cornelius Jones, 32, of the 1800 block of Grempler Way, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

Christina Lynn Mason, 35, of the 2000 block of Rockwell Street, was charged Saturday with possession of drug paraphernalia and a drug other than marijuana.

Shelton Terrell Lee Thomas, 26, of the 1900 block of Brookside Drive, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Justin Malik McGhie, 19, of the 600 block of Wingleaf Court, was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

Kearten Robert Gardner, 24, of the 1800 block of Grempler Way, was charged Tuesday with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April Marie Howes, 32, of the 1100 block of Chipper Drive, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Televon Cornelius Jones, 32, of the 1800 block of Grempler Way, was charged Wednesday with trespassing.

Allen Franklin Holmes III, 34, of the 1300 block of Clover Valley Way, was charged Wednesday with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

Havre de Grace

Aiesha Jefferies, 33, who has addresses in the 400 block of Village Drive and in the 1700 block of Edgewood Road in Edgewood, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault.

Mark Steven Sheckells, 61, of the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway, was arrested Monday on three bench warrants, charged in one case with driving while his license was revoked and suspended, driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se and consuming alcohol in a vehicle, charged in a second with driving under the influence of alcohol and while impaired by alcohol and under the influence of alcohol per se, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, driving while his license was suspended, failure to display his license on demand, driving an uninsured vehicle and without the require license and authorization and charged in a third with driving while his license was suspended.

Polly Ann Duncan, 56, of the 2300 block of Old Post Road, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.