Harford arrests, other police blotter items listed

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police report:

Aberdeen

Darick Alan Kinney, 59, of the first block of North Philadelphia Boulevard, was charged last Wednesday with providing false information as a registered sex offender.

Kareem Devontay Blanks, 19, of the 2100 block of Gulf Drive, was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Ruby R. Williams, 50, of the first block of Bush Chapel Road, was charged Saturday with theft scheme $100 to $1,500 and three counts of theft $100 to $1,500.

Shannon Washington, 46, of the 5000 block of Woods Line Drive and the 500 block of June Apple Court in Abingdon, was charged Saturday with theft scheme $100 to $1,500 and three counts of theft $100 to $1,500.

Isiah Moorehead, 20, of the 200 block of Woodland Green Way, was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating his probation in two cases in which he’s guilty of second-degree assault.

Aberdeen Police report:

Aqujuan Dynel Henry, 27, of the 1200 block of Brass Mill Road in Belcamp, was charged last Wednesday with failure to obey a lawful police order, disturbing the peace and violating an Aberdeen city code on loitering.

Martin Antoine Fisher, 28, of the 400 block of Elmhurst Street, was charged Thursday with violating a protective order.

Troy Robinson, 53, of the 300 block of Center Deen Avenue, was charged Friday with second-degree assault and harassment.

Troy Maye, 29, of the 100 block of West Deen Street, was charged Friday with narcotics possession with intent to distribute, manufacturing drugs and possession of a drug other than marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Sylvia Ann Baker, 39, of the 1300 block of Liriope Court in Belcamp, was charged Friday with drug possession with intent to distribute, manufacturing drugs, possession of drug production equipment and more than 10 grams of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Abingdon

Anthony Duane Foltz, 61, who has addresses in the 2400 block of Winter Moss Court and the 300 block of Carter Street in Aberdeen, was charged last Wednesday with false imprisonment and theft less than $100.

Glass was broken last Wednesday on a vehicle in the 3400 block of Bodden Way.

Glue was put in a door lock Thursday in the 200 block of Oak Leaf Circle.

A theft was reported Friday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

Bel Air

Tyrell Orlando Polley, 28, of the 700 block of Foxhall Drive, was charged last Wednesday with trespassing.

Michael Thomas Red, 31, of the 400 block of Hillswood Road, was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A wallet and clothing were stolen last Wednesday in the 1100 block of Jeffrey Terrace.

A purse was stolen last Wednesday from a vehicle in the 600 block of North Tollgate Road.

A vehicle was stolen last Wednesday from the 900 block of Fitzpatrick Drive.

Property was run over last Wednesday in the 2300 block of Faculty Court.

A woman stole candy Thursday from a store in the 1600 block of Churchville Road.

A scanning tool was stolen Thursday from the first block of Bel Air South Parkway.

A leaf blower was stolen Thursday from the 3000 block of Lochary Road.

Bel Air Police report:

Edward Austin Rembold, 83, of the 4000 block of Gravel Hill Road in Havre de Grace, was arrested Thursday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving without the required license and authorization.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police report:

Belcamp

Taylor Marlene Barrett-Reachard, 18, of the 4400 block of Dowery Lane, was charged last Wednesday with theft $100 to $1,500.

Kahleaha Raven Green, 18, of the 1400 block of Dalmation Place, was charged last Wednesday with theft $100 to $1,500.

Darlington

Justin Tyler Yeager, 28, of the 3500 block of Berkley Road, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se.

Burton Anderson, 48, of the 1300 block of Arena Road, was arrested Friday as a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Edgewood

Devonte Jovan Pittman, 23, of the 800 block of Olive Branch Court, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of second-degree assault.

Justin Ray White, 35, of the 2600 block of Maidens Lane, was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of theft scheme less than $1,000.

Baylee Morgan Ryan, 20, of the 1900 block of Chipper Drive, was charged last Wednesday with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful police order.

Adrienne Irene Stewart, 36, of the 1600 block of Swallow Crest Drive, was charged last Wednesday with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful police order.

Chezare Isaiah Epps, 19, of the 2100 block of Morgan Street and the 1700 block of Meadowood Court, was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault.

Cortez Primus Mann, 27, of the 1800 block of Steven Drive and the 1600 block of Meadowood Court, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Robert Allan Seiser, 34, of the 600 block of Mulberry Lane, was charged Thursday with rogue and vagabond and vandalism less than $1,000.

Tyriq Cordell Rice, 20, of the 2800 block of Keale Way, was charged Friday with trespassing, third-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree burglary.

Kelly Ann Wall, 31, of the 300 block of McCann Street and the 600 block of Sequoia Drive, was arrested Friday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with prostitution.

Damien Dwayne Braun, 37, of the 100 block of Edgewood Road, was charged Friday with threatening arson and disorderly conduct.

Jamel Gunn, 37, of the 800 block of Windstream Way, was charged Saturday with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Chezare Isaiah Epps, 21, of the 1700 block of Melwood Court, was charged Saturday with drug possession other than marijuana.

Russell William Speakman, 49, of the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.

Kelly Anne McCullough, 37, of the 1600 block of Edgewood Road, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.