Harford County police blotter

Recent reports of arrests and neighborhood incidents from police agencies serving Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Aberdeen

Gaiguan Gregory Lawson, 21, of the first block of Taft Street, was charged Tuesday with driving while his out-of-state license was suspended, driving an uninsured vehicle, unauthorized use of a registration plate, operating an unregistered vehicle, failing to display his license on demand and driving without current registration plates or validation stickers. He was also arrested Tuesday on a bench warrant in a case in which he is charged with driving while his license was suspended in another state, driving while his license was suspended and displaying and possessing a suspended license.

Antonio Patrick Joyner, 35, of the first block of East Bel Air Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on for failing to appear in court in a case in which he is charged with drug possession other than marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Sean Patrick Jester, 32, of the 4200 block of Bel Air Street on Aberdeen Proving Ground, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of inhaling a harmful substance.

Aberdeen Police reports:

Tyler Evan Brooks, 21, of the 1600 block of Laurel Drive in Joppa, was charged Monday with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

Anthony Meadows, 24, of the 1000 block of Erwin Drive in Joppa, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, theft $100 to $1,500, failure to obey a lawful police order, vandalism more than $1,000 and disturbing the peace.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police reports:

Abingdon

Items were stolen Monday from the 4000 block of Sharilynn Drive.

Thefts were reported Monday in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard.

A plasma cutter was stolen Wednesday from the 2900 block of Emmorton Road.

Bel Air

A home in the 1500 block of Aviemore Place was broken into Tuesday through a broken basement window.

Belcamp

Tyler James Liggins, 21, of the 1400 block of Allwood Lane, was charged Tuesday with use of a firearm in a drug-trafficking crime, having a handgun in his vehicle and on his person, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Homeless people were stealing Monday in the 1300 block of Bartley Place.

Edgewood

Nicole Cole-Wright, 53, of the 600 block of Edgewood Road, was charged Tuesday with violating an ex parte order and trespassing.

Michael Morris, 18, of the 600 block of Yorkshire Drive, was charged Tuesday with robbery, second-degree assault and theft less than $100.

Nicole Andrea Minor, 40, of the 300 block of Laburnum Road, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she is charged with second-degree assault.

Money was stolen Monday from the 600 block of Holly Avenue.

License plates were stolen Monday from the 6200 block of Baker Circle.

A truck was broken into over the weekend in the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road, a caller reported Monday.

Two men broke into a car Tuesday in the 900 block of Swallow Crest Court.

Someone was panhandling Tuesday outside a store in the 1300 block of Business Center Way.

Fallston

Anthony Scott Deluca, 48, of the 2100 block of Arden Drive, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of trespassing.

Forest Hill

Items were stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Denise Drive.

Havre de Grace

Deontae Anthony Blume, 18, of the 600 block of Franklin Street, was charged Tuesday with drug possession other than marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and more than 10 grams of marijuana.

Donald G. Griffin, 23, who has addresses in the 300 block of Alliance Street and the 1900 block of Harewood Road in Edgewood, was charged Tuesday with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana. He was arrested for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with speeding, driving while his license was suspended and without the required license and authorization.

Jarrettsville

Bradford Stevens Matthews, 35, of the 1600 block of Baldwin Mill Road, was charged Tuesday with first- and second-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Joppa

A vehicle in the 700 block of Magnolia Court was broken into Tuesday and items were stolen.

A package of white powder was found Tuesday in the 900 block of Rumsey Place.

Other reports

Tinisi Q. Thongsy, 23, of the first block of Soft Winter Court in Owings Mills, was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended.

Rodney Allen Blue, 28, of the first block of Highfalcon Road in Owings Mills, was arrested Monday for allegedly violating his probation in a case in which he was guilty of driving while so far impaired by alcohol he can’t see straight.

Jonathan Clement Antoine, 23, of Leesport, Pa., was arrested Monday for failing to appear for court in a case in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended.

Zakiya Sakina Jones, 22, of the 800 block of Old Philadelphia Road in Rosedale was charged Monday with violating an ex parte order.

Gabrielle Olivia Elphic, 19, of the 2600 block of Madison Street in Baltimore, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating her probation in a case in which she was guilty of theft scheme less than $1,000.

Jessica N. Peacock, 30, of the first block of Yorkway in Dundalk, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear for court in a case in which she was charged with drug possession other than marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackline Pollins, 30, of the 2200 block of Primrose Place in Rosedale, was charged Wednesday with home invasion, first- and second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and trespassing.