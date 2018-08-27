Harford library branches to serve as 'cooling centers' Tuesday, Wednesday as heat index expected to reach 105 degrees

With the heat index expected to reach 105 degrees, the Harford County Department of Emergency Services, in cooperation with Harford County Public Library and the Harford County Health Department, will offer “cooling centers” at all library branches during normal business hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Harford libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all branches except for Darlington, which operates from 3 to 8 p.m.

The branch locations of Harford County Public Library are: Aberdeen, 21 Franklin St.; Abingdon, 2510 Tollgate Road; Bel Air, 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave.; Darlington, 1134 Main St.; Edgewood , 629 Edgewood Road; Fallston, 1461 Fallston Road; Havre de Grace, 120 N. Union Ave.; Jarrettsville, 3722 Norrisville Road; Joppa, 655 Towne Center Drive; Norrisville, 5310 Norrisville Road, White Hall; and Whiteford, 2407 Whiteford Road.

For updated information, visit www.hcplonline.org or the Harford County Public Library Facebook page.

According to the Harford County Health Department, heat illness takes many forms, including heat fatigue, heat syncope (sudden dizziness after exercising in the heat), heat cramps, heat exhaustion or the most serious, heat stroke. Heat stroke is an advanced form of heat stress that occurs when the body is overwhelmed by heat and unable to control its temperature.

A person with a body temperature above 104 degrees is likely suffering from heat stroke and may have symptoms of confusion, combativeness, strong rapid pulse, lack of sweating, dry flushed skin, faintness, staggering, possible delirium or coma. Individuals with any of these symptoms, especially older adults, should receive immediate medical attention.