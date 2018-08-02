Harford contractors group honors its 2018 scholarship recipients

The Harford County Contractors Association recently held is annual reception to honor the organization’s 2018 scholarship recipients.

This year, eight local students received scholarships:

Austin Bennett studying Social Sciences Secondary Education at Towson University;

Ryan Flenner studying accounting/finance at Salisbury University;

Antoine Green, Jr., studying computer science at UMBC;

Nicole Kress studying Healthcare Administration at Arcadia University;

Jennifer Little studying global studies/international relations at UMBC;

Rebecca Mathison studying digital forensics at Bloomsburg University;

Cassandra McKenny studying nursing at Harford Community College;

Jenn Skeen studying law, political science, philosophy at Frostburg State University.

The reception for the scholarship recipients was held July 19 at the Main Street Tower restaurant in Bel Air.

The association's scholarship program, which is more than 20 years old, awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,500 to students whose families are connected with the association's members or its affiliates.

Funding for the scholarships comes from an annual golf tournament hosted by the association.

