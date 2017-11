Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Sarah Milbourne with the Maryland Park Service's Scale and Tale program teaches visitors about Mo, a female Bald Eagle missing a wing, at Conowingo Dam's annual Eagles Day on Saturday, Nov. 4. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)