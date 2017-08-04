Three hospitalzed after crash at Harford and Connolly roads Friday

Three people were hospitalized Friday when a car and a commercial bus crashed at the intersection of Harford and Connolly Roads near Bel Air, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash was reported at 4:04 p.m., Sgt. Comer, of the MSP Bel Air barrack, said. A utility pole was also knocked down, according to the sergeant.

The State Police barrack, which is at the intersection of Route 1 and Harford Road, is a short distance from the scene of the accident.

The crash involved a Hyundai and a "small commercial bus," according to Comer. He did not have details about how the crash happened, though.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, and the bus driver and a passenger were taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Comer said.

He did not have information on how many other passengers were on the bus, however.

Homebound traffic was tied up on the busy commuter Route, Comer said.

The State Highway Administration is in the process of installing a traffic signal at the intersection which currently is controlled only by stop signs on Connolly Road.

SHA expects the traffic signal will be finished by early fall. The projected cost of the signal, along with construction of a right-turn lane from Harford onto Connolly, is $700,000.

On average, 13,000 vehicles travel through the intersection daily, an SHA spokesperson said.