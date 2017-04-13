Harford residents speak out against zoning changes

The more than 30 Harford County residents who spoke during a community input meeting Tuesday on the county's comprehensive zoning process made it clear that they oppose the majority of requests for zoning changes in their neighborhoods.

The speakers, many who live in the vicinity of those properties — some next door to them — said they want to preserve the quiet character of their neighborhoods, the surrounding natural beauty and wildlife, or they know their communities could not handle additional congestion they fear would come with the denser uses allowed by "up-zoning" the properties.

"Managed growth today will protect our precious land and water resources for future generations," Stephanie Flasch, a Fallston resident and a board member of the Friends of Harford community group, said during the public meeting Tuesday in the Edgewood High School auditorium.

Harford County conducts comprehensive reviews of its zoning code every eight years. The current process started last September with the passage of legislation by the County Council, and is expected to be complete by this fall.

About 60 people attended Tuesday's meeting, which was hosted by the county's Planning Advisory Board, whose members are appointed by the county executive and approved by the county council. It was the first of two PAB community input sessions this month regarding comprehensive zoning, with next one on April 25 at Bel Air High School.

Under the county charter, the PAB has an advisory role in the comprehensive zoning process.

Bradley Killian, the county's planning and zoning director, and Jenny King, the deputy director, plus Planning Advisory Board members sat at tables on the stage and listened as people gave their views on either requests to change the zoning of specific properties or the impact on communities such as Fallston, Joppa, Abingdon and Jarrettsville.

Applications to up-zone the Joppatowne Marina in the 500 block of Riviera Drive and the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in the 600 block of Joppa Farm Road had support from Joppatowne residents present who support improvements on the properties of two of the community's anchor properties.

Speakers expressed oppositions to applications for rezonings that would spur residential or commercial development elsewhere, including the Foster's Run Subdivision on 133 acres between Trimble Road and Dembytown Road in Joppa.

Jennie Strauss, who resides in the 2900 block of Harrogate Way in Abingdon, expressed her concerns about applications to bump the zoning from R1 residential to R3 residential for two nearby properties in the 3000 block of Laurel Bush Road.

The changes, if approved, would clear the way for denser residential development on those properties, which are a combined 7.63 acres, according to the county's online 2017 Rezoning Tracker.

"Allowing developers to built multi-family units such as apartments or condominiums will demolish wildlife habitats that need to be protected and preserved by members of our county," Strauss said.

Her husband, Ethan, who spoke later in the meeting, said he is "vehemently opposed" to the requested up-zoning.

Ethan Strauss said later that wildlife such as bald eagles and red-tailed hawks are common sights in the neighborhood.

Jennie Strauss noted part of the mission of the county's Department of Planning & Zoning, as stated on its website, is to protect natural resources.

"I urge you to take this responsibility seriously and do not allow more areas of Harford County to be built up by developers who cover our land with asphalt and disregard the history and beauty of this county," she told planning officials and PAB members on stage.

Nancy Dance, who lives in the 4000 block of Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville, spoke about a request to change the zoning of a 7.86-acre property in the 4100 block of Norrisville Road near the Madonna intersection of Route 146 and Route 23.

The property owner, listed as Sandra Cook, wants the zoning changed from agricultural to B3 general business.

Dance, who is a member of the community group Keep Madonna Rural, questioned the need to change the zoning for the property in questions, as "there is underutilized B3 property existing in the Madonna intersection."

"It's not like businesses are beating down the door here to come to Madonna," she observed.

Jose Urbena, a resident of the 500 block of Gander Drive in Joppa, expressed concern about an application to change the zoning of a property nearby along Goose Pond Court from R1 residential to B2 community business.

His neighborhood is just north of the intersection of Old Joppa Road and Route 7, but he noted "we love the feel of the back roads and being in a small, quiet community."

"[The increase] in traffic this would bring to our community, that would be a huge concern for us," Urbena said.

Fallston resident Beth Poggioli, who is also part of the Friends of Harford, discussed her concerns about new development around the Route 1 and Route 152 intersection and the Connolly Road and Route 147 intersection, both of which are along roads that already have heavy traffic.

Poggioli did not mention specific applications. She clarified, when asked by PAB member Geoff Close, that her concern is for the area around those intersections.

Three separate applications have been filed on behalf of property owner Aumar Village LLC to rezone agricultural properties around Route 152 and Route 1 for residential or commercial use.

Property owner Charles Price and his wife are seeking approval to change the zoning for property along Route 152, between Connolly Road and Harford Road, from agricultural to commercial-industrial, according to the zoning tracker.

The Planning Advisory Board is tasked with making recommendations on zoning changes to the county executive and County Council. The council will have the final say on zoning changes.

More information about comprehensive zoning is online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/164/Planning-Zoning.