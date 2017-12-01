Eight Harford businesses fail liquor compliance tests

Eight of 15 Harford County businesses failed recent Harford County Liquor Control Board compliance tests tby selling alcoholic beverages to someone not old enough to buy them legally, a result the liquor board administrator described as “atypical.”

“That was not a good result, as far as we were concerned,” liquor board Administrator Pilar Gracia said Thursday.

The businesses that failed the Nov. 3 tests were: Tacos Tolteca, of Fallston, Fallston Barrel House, La Tolteca, of Joppa, Sapore Di Mare, of Joppa, the Boxcar Restaurant in Edgewood, The Deck Crab House, of Edgewood, Enotria, of Forest Hill, and Della Rose's Local Tavern in Bel Air, according to a list provided Wednesday by Inspector Louis Reichart.

Reichart conducted the tests with Maryland State Police troopers and an State Police cadet. The tests usually involve an underage police cadet entering a business and asking to be served alcohol.

Any business that serves the cadet faces fines, and the staffers who serve the alcohol usually lose their jobs. Violators can either pay the fine or appear before the liquor board for a show cause hearing.

The fines range from hundreds to thousands of dollars — 510 Johnnys and C.R. Wings, both of Bel Air, were fined a respective $2,000 and $500 after their show cause hearings in late September. C.R. Wings did not have any prior violations at the time, while 510 Johnnys had several priors — 510 Johnnys has since paid their fine, liquor board staff announced Wednesday.

Fallston Barrel House is the only one of the eight most recent failures that must appear for a show cause hearing.

The restaurant, which opened in December 2016, must appear since it has been open less than a year — the hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20, Gracia said. Fallston Barrel House is at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 152 in Fallston, a site where multiple restaurants have opened and later closed over the years.

The other businesses can either pay the fines or appear for a hearing, based on how long their have had their license and their history of prior violations, according to Gracia.

The Liquor Control Board tries to do compliance tests once a quarter. Inspectors and troopers visit 15 to 25 businesses in a single night, and they talk with staff at each location, whether they have passed or failed, Gracia said.

She said only or two businesses usually fail the tests.

“The numbers have been low lately; eight out of 15 is high,” she said.