Advisory board set to review zoning requests

The Harford County Planning Advisory Board will review and vote next week on recommendations for 112 properties for which zoning changes are being sought in the 2017 Comprehensive Zoning Review cycle.

The five-member board's review is the next phase in the zoning review process that began last fall and is expected to be finished by the end of this year or in early 2018. The owners of each property involved have requested a change, an overwhelming number to a higher usage classification.

Recommendations on how each request should be treated — approved, modified or rejected — have been compiled by the county Planning and Department staff and will be given to the advisory board in public meetings Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 9-10, in the Harford County Council chambers, 212 S. Bond St., in Bel Air. The sessions are scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m.

The board will go over each rezoning request and the planning department recommendation and vote on them, county administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.

The rezoning requests are grouped by County Council district and have already been the subject of two in public input meetings held in Edgewood and Bel Air in April, during which opposition was expressed to a number of them, particularly in the Fallston area and at several locations around Abingdon and along the Route 40 corridor.

Residents also have been able to weigh in on the process through the county's county's website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/2001/2017-Comprehensive-Zoning-Review.

The Comprehensive Zoning Review process must take place at least once every eight years, according to county law. It gives property owners the opportunity to request changes in their property's zoning status without going through the time consuming, expensive and frequently contentious process of seeking a change through the county's piecemeal process involving a hearing examiner review.

Public interest groups, like Friends of Harford, have been urging residents to familiarize themselves with each rezoning request and how it could impact their neighborhood. The group has published positions on each request on its website, friendsofharford.com.

Property owners or their representatives were able to meet with county planning and zoning staff during the spring and early summer to make their case for rezoning.

Robert Lynch, a Bel Air lawyer who represents 12 applicants, said he has no clue what the planning department will recognize.

"They really wouldn't say anything," Lynch said Wednesday. "They didn't take notes; they said they had done a written assessment for each property, but we couldn't see them."

Lynch, who also served as county planning director in the 1980s, said he thought that part of the process was a bit unusual, as is the number of changes requested. In past zoning reviews, they have numbered in the hundreds.

The county originally received 115 individual rezoning requests, but three have since been withdrawn by the owner or owner's representative, Mumby said.

She said the planning director's report that contains recommendations for action on each request won't be made public until next week's advisory board hearings.

The staff assessments for each property eventually will be published on the county's website, Mumby said.

The Planning Advisory Board, whose five members are appointed by the county executive, reviews all rezoning requests, including all those that come in during the comprehensive process.

The board members are Lisabeth Boyson, chairman Geoffrey Close, James Thornton and Maria Terry. There is one vacancy.

The board's votes, along with the Planning and Zoning Department recommendations in a director's report, will be made part of legislation submitted to the Harford County Council.

Introduction of the legislation is tentatively scheduled for early September, Mylia Dixon, the County Council's administrator, said Thursday.

Following introduction, the council is planning to hold at least one public work session in late September and at least two public hearings in early October, Dixon said. The hearings will be held at schools to be determined.

All zoning changes must be approved by the council in legislative form before they can take effect, according to the law.