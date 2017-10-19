Harford Council passes Comprehensive Zoning legislation

The 2017 Comprehensive Zoning legislation and a handful of amendments were approved Tuesday night by the Harford County Council.

The legislation addressed property owners’ requests to rezone 112 properties were approved 6-0; Councilman Joe Woods, an employee of FEMA who is deployed to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts, was not at the meeting.

The Comprehensive Zoning process, required every eight years by law in Harford County, got underway more than a year ago.

The final legislation passed Tuesday must still be signed by County Executive Barry Glassman, who has veto powers. Once approved, there will be a 60-day period during which residents could petition the legislation to referendum.

Among the rezoning requests approved in the legislation were two sets of properties in northern Harford County, one at the intersection of Route 23 and Route 24 in Forest Hill and another at Route 23 and Jarrettsville Pike in Madonna.

Both were approved despite efforts of residents in both areas to defeat them. Opponents organized “Protect this Village” of Forest Hill and “Keep Madonna Rurual.”

In Forest Hill, changes were approved to take property around the intersection from rural residential to B3 general business, a higher density zoning classification.

In Madonna, the owner of 8 acres at the intersection of Routes 23 and 146 sought rezoning from agricultural to high density B3 business.

Before voting on final bill, council members lauded the work done by Glassman’s administration and the county Planning Advisory Board, which also reviewed each rezoning request and made recommendations.

“I had no amendments. Your administration, planning and zoning, the planning advisory board did a very fair job,” Councilman Chad Shrodes said. “There was no need for me to change anything.”

Councilman Jim McMahan made sure to praise the advisory board.

“They don’t get enough credit for the amount of time they put in, taking ideas planning and zoning gives them, rehashing them and making their own independent decisions,” McMahan said.

He also thanked the people who got involved in the process, from individual citizens to citizen groups, like Friends of Harford, which made its own comments on the requests.

Before approved the entire bill, the council approved 13 amendments to properties in Aberdeen, Abingdon, greater Bel Air, Fallston and Joppa.

Aberdeen area

The biggest group was a set of changes to a cluster of properties, totaling about 8 acres, on the east side of Long Drive at the intersection of Route 22 that are zoned agricultural.

The owners were seeking B3 commercial zoning, but the council approved Councilman Patrick Vincenti’s amendments to rezone them to B1, a less intense zoning.

“These six parcels are surrounded by light industrial, mixed office, residential and it justs makes no sense to leave them ag,” Vincenti said.

The county planning and zoning department had recommended the zoning not be changed and the planning and zoning advisory board, which reviewed each request and made its own recommendation, recommended a mixed office use.

In proposing the amendments, Vincenti said he spoke with planning and zoning staff, advisory board members and Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady and Planning Director Phyllis Grover about the changes, and everyone agreed B1 zoning would be “consistent and compatible” with the development and land use in the surrounding area.

The properties are in an area targeted by the city of Aberdeen for possible annexation, including as far northwest as Aldino-Stepney Road.

Other changes

The council approved an amendment by Councilman Curtis Beulah to change the zoning of a 2-acre property off Woodsdale Road in Abingdon to commercial industrial instead of the R4 that was requested.

The property at Route 924 and Box Hill Corporate Center Drive in Abingdon, is behind a strip mall and across the street from Kiddie Academy. It fronts on Woodsale and backs up to commerical industrial property and would have “no significant impact to the community,” the councilman said.

Another Beulah amendment the council approved was for a 5.4-acre parcel at the intersection of Route 7 and Abingdon Road in Abingdon to go from a combined R2/B2 residential/business zoning to strictly B2; the owner requested B2.

Rezoning the property is a logical request, Beulah said, since it’s not suitable for R2 development at the intersection, where there’s a 7-Eleven, funeral home and gas station.

“This would allow for slight expansion of businesses on that corner,” Beulah said.

Rezoning a property, with agricultural on one side and R2 on the rest, to R2 was also approved.

The parcel is 3.1 acres and fronts on Ring Factory Road south of Bel Air. Changing the zoning to R2 would be the “highest and best use consistent with the Master Land Use Plan,” McMahan said.

The council approved an amendment by Council President Richard Slutzky to rezone 1.26 acres of two properties totaling 3.38 acres on North Fountain Green Road at the intersection of Prospect Mill Road from a combined AG to B1, which the county planning and zoning and planning advisory board rejected. The properties are east of Bel Air in an area that has seen ongoing development over the past three decades.

The property is zoned B1 along Route 543 and is agricultural as it goes downhill toward a small stream, said Slutzky, who has family living close to the intersection.

There would still be a substantial agricultural buffer between the property in question and the next property.

Slutzky also introduced two amendments on behalf of Woods, one to take a 1.34-acre property in Fallston from agricultural zoning to a residential office zoning, as requested by the property owner but rejected by planning and zoning and the planning advisory board.

The property, at 2901 Belair Road and accessible by Reckord Road, has a house and shed on it and used to be a florist “way back in the day,” Woods’ legislative assistant, Jessica Blake, said.

“No business could ever operate there because of the zoning,” Blake said.

The other property for which Woods introduced an amendment was for a property at Fallston and Pleasantville roads, the site of Thomas Sawmill, which Blake said has been in operation since before 1957.

The property has a split zoning of B1 and rural residential and the B1 lines runs directly through the middle of the building, so part if B1, part is RR.

The family that owns and operates the sawmill requested the change 5.4 of the 47 acres to B1; planning and zoning and the advisory board recommended keeping the property RR.