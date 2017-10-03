Harford Council hears from the public, for and against rezonings

Darlington business owner Andy Cary challenged Harford County planning and zoning officials’ view that his property should remain zoned for agricultural use.

He believes his property should be up-zoned to the commercial-industrial use he requested from the county, stressing that it would allow him to expand his business and hire eight more employees.

“I was very disappointed to see the Harford County administration was not going to recommend my comprehensive rezoning request from AG to CI,” Cary, owner of C and E Development on Poole Road, said during the first of two public hearings on the county’s Comprehensive Zoning Review process held Monday evening at Aberdeen High School.

The County Council, which has the final say on whether or not 112 requests for zoning changes will be honored, hosted the hearing. A second hearing will be held Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Bel Air High School auditorium.

About 20 people, including Cary, signed up to speak Monday.

Applicants such as Cary, or their attorneys, fasked council members to honor their requests, while other people who live near properties where rezoning is being sought asked council members to deny those requests.

The neighbors, as well as community advocates and advocates for responsible land use, raised concerns about increased traffic, school overcrowding and potential harm to adjacent wetlands, waterways and wildlife.

“Let’s have Madonna remain attractive for the Harford 'next’ generation,” said Carol Knickman, a Jarrettsville resident and a member of the community group Keep Madonna Rural.

Knickman, who was making a reference to the HarfordNEXT master land use plan approved in 2016, spoke against a request to rezone 7.8 acres near the intersection of Route 23 and Madonna Road from agricultural to B3 commercial.

Cary said he wants the up-zoning of three acres to commercial-industrial so he can erect a “pole building” that he would use for storage. The expansion would allow him to hire eight more people.

His Poole Road operation is next door to his other business, PE Sales Inc., which is on property that fronts Arena Road and is zoned CI.

A number of properties nearby at the intersection of Poole Road and Route 1 are zoned for B3 commercial uses, according to the zoning tracker posted on the Harford County website.

Cary said he sells materials to the agricultural community, including to a number of local farms. He said he wants to give young people employment opportunities so they can avoid addiction, learn the value of hard work.

He stressed that “ working-class jobs are still very important.”

“I have no intent to destroy, impact or hurt the agricultural community,” he said. “My Harford County business is my livelihood; it supports other local families.”

Council members listened and asked questions but withheld comments.

“Thank you for speaking to us this evening,” Council President Richard Slutzky said at the close of the hearing.