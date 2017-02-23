Light turnout but constructive dialogue for Aberdeen police forum

Just two people showed up to the Aberdeen Police Department's latest community meeting at City Hall Wednesday evening, but that that did not stop all participants — police and citizens — from having a constructive discussion.

"You have a police department that wants to do something in the community, and they can't do anything if they don't know anything about what's happening in their community," resident Bob Hartman said after the meeting in the City Council chamber, which lasted about one hour.

Hartman and fellow resident Donald Hogge talked with Cpl. Robert Tice, who is assigned to the APD's day shift, and Lt. Dan Gosnell, the department's lieutenant of patrol.

Tice hosted a meeting Feb. 15, also in the City Council meeting room, which about 12 people attended. An audience two to three times larger watched the proceedings live on Facebook.

The APD's day shift, one of three eight-hour shifts that protects the city each day, is working to bolster its community outreach — the shift teamed up with Detective Sgt. Will Reiber, host of the department's monthly Community Corner social media gatherings with the community, to put on last week's meeting.

"These meetings are your day shift's hard work to meet their community and figure out their issues," Tice said.

Tice planned to focus on issues affecting local businesses during Wednesday's session and even planned to have the department's K-9 unit, Arco and his handler, attend, but the handler had another commitment.

Hogge was also the only business operator present — he has a home-based business making handgun holsters from the Kydex thermoplastic material.

"I like to know what [information] they have to put out," Hogge said of the police. "I like to tell them when they do a good job. The traffic enforcement in my neighborhood, I appreciate that."

Hogge said during the meeting that he had seen an unmarked patrol car along Hillcrest Drive in his neighborhood Wednesday as police conducted speeding enforcement.

"I was real happy about that," he said.

Tice gave a short version of his presentation for businesses, offering tips on interacting with police if an alarm goes off, providing up-to-date emergency contact information to police and what to do if a K9 unit responds to your facility.

"In the case that our K9 officer shows up, he gives very loud commands — the dog's there so when [the handler] says make noise, make noise, because he wants to know if people are in there, good or bad, and that way nobody gets bitten," Tice said.

Hartman and Hogge shared their concerns about speeding motorists, groups of loitering juveniles and drug addiction among young people.

Hartman asked police officials to host a seminar "to educate the parents and grandparents" about what signs to look for to help young people avoid drugs or get treatment if they are addicted.

"If we could get educated a little bit, so we can intercede before it gets to be a statistic on the board," Hartman said. "We don't know what we're looking for."

The running tally of people who have suffered from a heroin overdose, fatal and nonfatal, is posted on boards in front of Aberdeen Police headquarters, as well as the Harford County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Bel Air, precincts in Edgewood and Jarrettsville and the Maryland State Police barrack in Benson. Those tallies are updated each week.

The tally stood at 12 fatalities and 44 total overdoses as of Monday.

Tice pledged he would talk with Police Chief Henry Trabert about setting up a seminar.

Gosnell asked the residents what the police department can do to boost attendance at its community forums.

Hartman noted people are reluctant to state their concerns about safety in public.

"People are afraid, if I come down here and say something is it going to upset my neighbor?" he said.

Hogge asked how people could get involved with the police department, such as by volunteering or going on ride-alongs with officers.

Tice said citizens can ride along with officers — Gosnell encouraged people to call the police department and set up an appointment.

"[It's] a good way to get out there and see your neighborhood, see what we see," Tice said.

Tice said leaders of the day shift, as well as the other two shifts, plan more activities to interact with the community, such as visiting neighborhoods and setting up a Citizens on Patrol program.

Gosnell encouraged people to call the police to report problems or ask questions. He stressed anonymous tips can be sent via email or the department's social media pages.

"We absolutely crave information," Gosnell said. "If you see an issue, call us, let us know so we can start addressing it."