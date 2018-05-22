Graduation season starts Thursday in Harford County

Graduation season in Harford County gets underway Thursday with Harford Community College’s ceremony at 6 p.m. in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.
High school graduations follow beginning Friday and running through June 1.
This year marks the first senior class to graduate from The Highlands School in Creswell.
Here’s the schedule for local high school commencement ceremonies:
Friday, May 25, Alternative Education Program, 10 a.m., Center for Educational Opportunity;
Friday, May 25, C. Milton Wright High School, 1 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;
Friday, May 25, The Highlands School, 1:30 p.m. at the school;
Friday, May 25, Edgewood High School, 6 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;
Saturday, May 26, John Caroll School, 9 a.m., school football stadium;
Tuesday, May 29, Patterson Mill High School, 1 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;
Tuesday, May 29, Aberdeen High School, 6 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;
Wednesday, May 30, Joppatowne High School, 1 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;
Wednesday, May 30, North Harford High School, 6 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;
Thursday, May 31, Fallston High School, 1 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;
Thursday, May 31, Bel Air High School, 6 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;
Thursday, May 31, Havre de Grace High School, 6 p.m., school auditorium;
Friday, June 1, Future Link Program, 10 a.m., Edgewood Hall, Harford Community College, LaCalle Auditorium.
Friday, June 1, 1 p.m., John Archer School, at the school;
Friday, June 1, 5:30 p.m., Harford Technical High School, school auditorium;
Friday, June 1, 7:30 p.m., Harford Christian School, school auditorium.
