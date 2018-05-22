Graduation season starts Thursday in Harford County

Graduation season in Harford County gets underway Thursday with Harford Community College’s ceremony at 6 p.m. in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

High school graduations follow beginning Friday and running through June 1.

This year marks the first senior class to graduate from The Highlands School in Creswell.

Here’s the schedule for local high school commencement ceremonies:

Friday, May 25, Alternative Education Program, 10 a.m., Center for Educational Opportunity;

Friday, May 25, C. Milton Wright High School, 1 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;

Friday, May 25, The Highlands School, 1:30 p.m. at the school;

Friday, May 25, Edgewood High School, 6 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;

Saturday, May 26, John Caroll School, 9 a.m., school football stadium;

Tuesday, May 29, Patterson Mill High School, 1 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;

Tuesday, May 29, Aberdeen High School, 6 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;

Wednesday, May 30, Joppatowne High School, 1 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;

Wednesday, May 30, North Harford High School, 6 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;

Thursday, May 31, Fallston High School, 1 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;

Thursday, May 31, Bel Air High School, 6 p.m., APG Federal Credit Union Arena;

Thursday, May 31, Havre de Grace High School, 6 p.m., school auditorium;

Friday, June 1, Future Link Program, 10 a.m., Edgewood Hall, Harford Community College, LaCalle Auditorium.

Friday, June 1, 1 p.m., John Archer School, at the school;

Friday, June 1, 5:30 p.m., Harford Technical High School, school auditorium;

Friday, June 1, 7:30 p.m., Harford Christian School, school auditorium.

CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. CAPTION On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event. On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event. CAPTION RISE Joppa, operated by Green Thumb Industries, holds its grand opening Friday. It is the first medical cannabis dispensary in Harford County. RISE Joppa, operated by Green Thumb Industries, holds its grand opening Friday. It is the first medical cannabis dispensary in Harford County. CAPTION Jeannette Walls, author of the bestselling memoir ‘The Glass Castle,’ spoke before a sellout crowd in the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp Wednesday. Jeannette Walls, author of the bestselling memoir ‘The Glass Castle,’ spoke before a sellout crowd in the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp Wednesday.

avought@theaegis.com