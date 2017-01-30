Tyler Farr donates silent auction item for local Police Unity Tour fundraiser

Country star Tyler Farr performed for more than 100 listeners Jan. 18 at New Country 103.7 WXCY's Country Chrysler Performance Stage in Havre de Grace. Among the crowd were four representatives for the Police Unity Tour Chapter 9 who were presented with an authentic autographed guitar from Farr.

Matt and Trish Chamberlain, along with Todd and Becky Keyser, chatted with Farr about their upcoming event on Feb. 25 – Back the Blue Cash Bash that will help raise awareness and funds for the Police Unity Tour Chapter 9.

The autographed guitar from Farr will be among several prizes that can be won during the event's auction. Other giveaways will include door prizes and cash drawings every 30 minutes, with the grand prize totaling $1,000.

Joining Farr during WXCY's private performance was rising country artist Seth Ennis, a Arista Nashville recording artist. Ennis is known for his recent single "Woke Up in Nashville" and for writing Farr's latest single, "Our Town." Farr and Ennis performed "Our Town" on stage together nearing the end of the show.

Tyler Farr and Seth Ennis Songwriter and new country artist Seth Ennis sings with country singer Tyler Parr during a performance recently at the New Country 103.7 WXCY’s Country Chrysler Performance Stage. Songwriter and new country artist Seth Ennis sings with country singer Tyler Parr during a performance recently at the New Country 103.7 WXCY’s Country Chrysler Performance Stage.

Farr performed many hits including "Redneck Crazy," "A Guy Walks Into a Bar" and "Better In Boots." Between songs, Farr entertained the crowd with his story-telling and lively personality. All guests had the chance to meet both Farr and Ennis following the show.

New Country 103.7 WXCY is the only country station in the area to give the listeners this type of exclusive opportunity to interact with recording artists and provide authentic artist merchandise for community organizations.

For more information regarding the Police Unity Tour Chapter 9 event, email cashbashmd@gmail.com. To find out details about WXCY's Country Chrysler Performance stage, visit www.wxcyfm.com.