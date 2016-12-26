Hopewell United Methodist celebrates 150th anniversary

Recently Hopewell United Methodist Church celebrated their 150th anniversary.

The church, in the village of Level (east of Churchville), held a day-long celebration. The services were conducted by the pastor of the Susquehanna Charge, Sarah Elliott. The morning guest speaker was the Baltimore Suburban District Superintendent Rev Dr. Laura Easto. After a luncheon was held, Rev Diane Summerhill delivered a message at the afternoon service.

The celebrants were treated to a slideshow of past events, weddings, members and those members who have gone to be with the Lord.

A booklet was provided that detailed the history of the church, officials, committees and memorials and remembrances. A proclamation was presented by Harford County Councilman Patrick Vincenti congratulating the church on its 150 years of service to the community. The document was signed by all the members of the Harford County Council.

Those who had been members for 40 years or more were given special certificates signifying their long membership at Hopewell.

A time capsule was buried in 1991 when the church celebrated 125 years. The time capsule was opened and the contents were displayed. The congregation has been invited to bring memorabilia for the new time capsule, which will be closed and buried in a few weeks. It will be opened at a 175-year celebration in 2041.

The services and luncheon were the results of a lot of hard work by the Anniversary Committee and others.

A history of the church was provided for members:

Church history

Laying of the cornerstone in 1866 marked the formal beginning of the church now known as the Hopewell United Methodist Church, according to the booklet. Originally it was named Centenary Church. Older members say it has been called Hopewell for approximately 125 years. The Rev. Thomas Lee was minister of the Susquehanna Circuit in 1866 when the church was built and Hopewell has remained part of the Susquehanna Circuit since. The property, a little more than an acre, was owned by Harvey Mitchell, who sold it to the trustees of Hopewell Methodist Church for $100.

According to a recorded history of the church, the deed made provision that no hogs or chickens were to be kept on the place. The seller of the property, Mr. Mitchell, was informed that a Methodist Episcopal Church would be built. He was at the ground-breaking and dug the first shovelful of dirt. In 1868, Articles of Corporation were drawn up but were not executed until January, 1870.

The parsonage was built at Webster sometime between 1900 and 1905. The old account book states that the Webster parsonage cost $4,129.38, including land, construction and landscaping. Previous to this, the parsonage had been in Gorrelltown, a small community about one-half mile west of the church on a road that is now known as McCommons Road, according to the booklet.

Hopewell United Methodist Church Provided photo / Baltimore Sun The original building at Hopewell United Methodist Church near Level. The original building at Hopewell United Methodist Church near Level. (Provided photo / Baltimore Sun)

The Grove adjoining the church, approximately 3 acres, was purchased between 1908 and 1909 for $150.

In 1939, Hopewell Methodist Protestant Church received a new name since the denomination it was affiliated with received a new identity. Three denominations, the Methodist Protestant Church, the Methodist Episcopal Church and the Methodist Episcopal Church South, united in a historic move to become the Methodist Church. The move brought together three denominations that had been torn apart during and after the Civil War. Hopewell became Hopewell Methodist Church.

In 1945, the parsonage at Webster was sold. A house was rented until such time as material and labor became cheaper allowing for construction of a new parsonage. The present brick parsonage was built in 1948; a new master suite was added in 2005.

In the late 1940s, before the establishment of Level Volunteer Fire Company, fire broke out in the wall behind the furnace in the fellowship hall. Fire companies from the surrounding towns responded. Significant damage was done and services could not be held there for several weeks. During that time, the congregation worshipped at Wesleyan Chapel, its sister church.

From 1941 to 1955, the Susquehanna Circuit consisted of three churches. The third church was Cranberry Methodist at Perryman. Worship service for Cranberry was sometimes held on Sunday evenings since the minister had three churches to serve. In 1955, the Baltimore Conference changed the affiliation of Cranberry to another Circuit and the Susquehanna Circuit reverted to a two point charge of Wesleyan Chapel and Hopewell.

A tabernacle was built in the Grove in 1952 as a substitute for the tent previously used for summer revival services. Timber for the rafters and poles came from the trees in the Grove. The building was a joint project of Hopewell and Wesleyan Chapel churches. It is now solely the property of Hopewell. The revival services were traditional in the Hopewell Grove for about 60 years.

A storage building and a privy were outside to the rear of the old church. Running water and an indoor bathroom were not available to the congregation until the new church was built in 1962.

In 1955, the presiding pastor, Rev. John Buchheister, presented a resolution to the Quarterly Conference to authorize Hopewell Church to promote a building program. That first set of plans was rejected and it was not until 1961 when Rev. William T. Miller was pastor that the second set of plans was drawn and approved.

The cost of the building was $98,167 and the furnishings cost $6,657. The congregation worked diligently and faithfully to pay off this mortgage. At a special service Feb. 1, 1976, the church was dedicated and the mortgage was burned. The document was burned in a stainless steel roaster belonging to Harold and Isabelle Stearn. Rev. Vincent P. Owens was pastor at the time.

In December 1963, an innovative church school for disabled young people began at Hopewell. It was in conjunction with the Maryland Society for the Aid of Retarded Children Inc. The school was interracial and interdenominational reflecting ecumenical spirit with which it was begun. It served approximately 20 young people from January 1964 until June 1990.

Hopewell United Methodist Church Provided photo / Baltimore Sun Hopewell United Methodist Church as it looked in the 1960s. Hopewell United Methodist Church as it looked in the 1960s. (Provided photo / Baltimore Sun)

Another name change and denominational merger took place in April 1968. The Methodist Church merged with the Evangelical United Brethren to form the United Methodist Church. It was then that Hopewell officially became Hopewell United Methodist church.

Key members

Hopewell's oldest active member, according to the booklet, is Elaine Sims, who was born March 24, 1927. Sims, the mother of two daughters and one son, joined Hopewell in 1956. She taught her children and grandchildren to be faithful servants of the Lord. Sims was active at Hopewell by singing in the Choir for many decades, being a Sunday school teacher, treasurer, attending United Methodist Women and making prayer shawls for the Threads of Hope. One of Sims' hobbies is playing bridge.