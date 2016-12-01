'The Nutcracker' to be performed at the Amoss Center

"The Nutcracker" will grace the stage of the Amoss Center in Bel Air as Harford Dance Theatre presents the holiday production Dec. 2-4. Performance times are 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4.

Ring in the new season with a holiday classic and take a magical journey with Clara to the Land of the Sweets. With magnificent scenery, gorgeous costumes and exquisite dancing, "The Nutcracker" is a holiday feast for young and old alike. Enjoy a photo opportunity with Nutcracker characters 45 minutes prior to each performance.

Tickets are $10 to $16 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Reasonable accommodations for a documented disability may be requested by calling Disability Support Services, 443-412-2402, in advance of participation. A minimum notice of two weeks may be needed to provide some accommodations.

HCC is a proud contributor to The Aegis Empty Stocking Fund and invites patrons to bring a donation of a new and unwrapped children's gift to this special holiday performance. These gifts will help give a magical holiday to less fortunate children in Harford County and put a smile on the face of a child this holiday season.

The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Harford County Public Library through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation Inc.

"The Nutcracker" is part of the BGE Family Series.