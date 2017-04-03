Girls help vet center treat the needy

The girls of Girl Scout Troop 5297 from Jarrettsville recently donated earnings from their cookie sales to Jarrettsville Veterinary Center's Good Samaritan Fund.

The Good Samaritan Fund was created by the clients and staff of Jarrettsville Vet Center as a means to give back to the Harford County community. The fund helps treat and save animals in need that would otherwise not have the opportunity.

Clients make donations to the fund while the JVC staff members donate their time and services. The Good Samaritan Fund runs entirely on donations.

Troop 5297 is comprised of four sixth-grade girls: Madison Gann, Sophia Redding, Reese Showalter and Isabella Southard.

The girls in the troop worked hard with their individual cookie sales and three community cookie booths to raise money for Jarrettsville Veterinary Center. The girls purchased dog and cat food, collected blankets and towels and donated $100 to the Good Samaritan Fund.