Hoping for a little breeze for Saturday's Bel Air Kite Festival

Celebrating National Kite Month, the Bel Air Kite Festival returns to Rockfield Park on Saturday.

Sponsored by the Town of Bel Air and APG Federal Credit Union, the Kite Festival is for kids of all ages and will feature great music and food for the whole family. Free admission and free kites (while supplies last).

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rockfield Park, 501 E. Churchville Road and South Shamrock Road.

Hundreds of kites will fill the air over the park, as some come to try their hand at flying a kite, while others come simply to observe. It's a colorful sky that brings smiles to the faces of everyone.

The festival also features expert kite-flyers who will lend their expertise in teaching a thing or two about how to properly fly a kite.

There will be free music and “affordable food” available, according to Michael Krantz, Bel Air’s director of personnel and administration, who is the festival chairman.

Pictures from the 11th annual Bel Air Kite Festival at Rockfield Park on Saturday, April 16. (Staff photos by Brian Krista) (Staff photos by Brian Krista)

The first Kite Festival was held in 2006, when between 300 and 400 people attended, organizers said at the time. Attendance has grown steadily since. In recent years, 1,000 to 1,500 people of all ages have attended.

Allen Ault and the late Paul Hines, two kite enthusiasts, organized the festival, working with Chris Schler, who was the Bel Air town administrator. After Hines died in 2007, Ault continued running the festival, before turning the reins over to Krantz last year.

Krantz says he and the festival’s other organizers are hoping for sunny skies and enough sustained wind to hoist those thousands of kites and keep them aloft. They usually get that wish, as the weather more often than not has provided decent flying conditions.

Rockfield Park is at 501 East Churchville Road and South Shamrock Road.For information, call 410-638-4550.

Farmers Market back, too

The Bel Air Farmers Market, one of the region's largest, also returns on Saturday for the 42 year.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through Nov. 18 on the parking lot of the Mary E.W. Risteau District Court building off South Bond and Hays streets.

As in past year, the market will offer fresh produce, fruit, flowers, plants, beef, chicken, portk, lamb, eggs and specialty products produced locally.

For more information, visit www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Girls Night Out, First Fridays

Girls Night Out returns to Downtown Bel Air on Thursday, April 20. Girls Night Out was created to encourage women of all ages to shop, dine and explore historic Downtown Bel Air.

It's an evening to enjoy extended shopping hours in the various specialty boutiques and dine in the restaurants and pubs, organizers said. Participants who shop at participating retailers and/or boutiques during GNO hours receive a 10 percent off coupon to a participating restaurant or pub.

Two weeks after Girls Night Out, Harford County's best block party returns for another season in Downtown Bel Air and will feature an incredible line-up of music.

First Fridays is a block-party-style event that features local live music, a beer and wine garden, food and much more. The 2017 season of First Fridays is sponsored by M&T Bank and APGFCU Arena.

In a partnership with Music Land, the stage sponsor of First Fridays, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance has announced the following First Friday band schedule: May 5, Everwatt; June 2, Cornerstone; July 7, SugarJack; Aug. 4, Thunderball; Sept. 1, Heads Up; and Oct. 6, Alter Ego.

First Fridays will take place from May to October between 5 and 8 p.m. at the Main Street Tower Lot at 29 S Main St. All First Fridays are free to attend.

First Fridays was created to encourage residents and visitors alike to enjoy what downtown Bel Air has to offer. Downtown is home to many unique shops and places to eat so be sure to check out all the shops and restaurants Downtown Bel Air has to offer.

To learn more about First Fridays,visit http://belairmaryland.org/first-fridays/.