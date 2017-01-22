Coming up this week in Harford County: Jan. 23-29

A look at some public meetings and events coming up in Harford County for the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 29:

Monday, Jan. 23 - Harford County Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the superintendent’s $455.2 million operating budget request, as well as capital budget request, for the 2017-18 school year. A.A. Roberty school headquarters building, 102 S. Hickory Ave., in Bel Air, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23 - Aberdeen Mayor and City Council will hold a work session to discuss rezoning requests for the Pomeroy properties on Route 7 and procurement policy. Second floor conference room, Aberdeen City Hall, 60 N. Parke St., 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23 - Aberdeen Mayor and City Council will meet in regular session. Agenda includes B&O station update; introduction ordinances to amend the budget, issue sewer borrowing notes and on use of hotel occupancy tax; update on Woodspring Suites site plan on Route 40. Council chamber, Aberdeen City Hall, 60 N. Parke St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Harford County Board of Estimates will meet to approve contracts. Agenda includes janitorial services and one-ton pickup truck contracts. Public conference room, first floor, county administration center, 220 S. Main St., Bel Air, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Bel Air Board of Appeals will meet to review request by Looney’s Pub owners to create an outdoor bar. Commissioners meeting room, Bel Air Town Hall, 45 N. Hickory Ave., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26 – Community input meeting on proposed Royal Farms store with fuel pumps and Harford Bank improvements at Joppa Farm Road and Riviera Drive in Joppatowne. Joppa Library Meeting Room, 655 Towne Center Drive, Joppatowne, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26 - The Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace (the Lock House Museum), in partnership with the Havre de Grace Branch of the Harford County Public Library, will host a free lecture by Dr. Nabeel Koury, Atlantic Council Nonresident Senior Fellow with Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East, who will discuss U.S. Middle East Policy, the rise of Islamist forces in the Middle East and North Africa and what the future may bring to the region. Havre de Grace Library, 120 N. Union Ave., 6:30-8 p.m. Call 410-939-5780 for more information.