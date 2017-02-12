Coming up this week in Harford County, Feb. 13-19

A look at some public meetings and events coming up in Harford County for the week of Feb. 13-19:

Monday, Feb. 13 – The Mayor and City Council of Aberdeen will hold a public work session on development regulations. Second floor conference room, City Hall, 60 N. Parke St., Aberdeen, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13 – The Aberdeen City Council will hold a regular legislative session. Agenda items include introduction of Ordinance No. 17-O-04, Sewer Notes Authorization; introduction of Ordinance No. 17-O-05, Use of Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenues; transfer action on 34 N. Philadelphia Ave. (Old Aberdeen school building); and updates from city staff on website property listings. Council chamber, City Hall, 60 N. Parke St., 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13 – The Harford County Board of Education will convene a closed session – the reason for closing is not stated in the public agenda published on the board’s website. Board conference room, A.A Roberty Building, 102 S. Hickory Ave., Bel Air, 6:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13 – The Harford County Board of Education will hold a public business meeting. Agenda topics include: decision on amended capital budget, decision on administrative and supervisory appointments, presentation on recruitment and retention, recommendation and approval of polices on wellness, student attendance and student discipline. Board meeting room, A.A. Roberty Building, 102 S. Hickory Ave., Bel Air.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – The Harford County Council will meet in special legislative session to ratify the sale of $55 million in bonds conducted earlier the same morning. Council Chamber, 212 S. Bond St., Bel Air, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – The Harford County Council will hold public hearings on Bill 17-001 (Appropriation of Funds - FY2017 Other Post-Employment Benefits) and Bill 17-002 (Zoning-Commercial Amusement and Recreation in LI District). Council Chamber, 212 S. Bond St., Bel Air, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – The Harford County Council will hold a regular legislative session. Agenda items include: a special presentation on a Sheriff’s Office Pay Study and introduction of Bill 17-004 (Zoning Code Changes). Council Chamber, 2012 S. Bond St., Bel Air, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 – The Darlington Volunteer Fire Company will hold its annual awards and installation of officers banquet at the main firehouse on Castleton Road.