Coming up in Harford County – Jan. 30 through Feb. 5

A look at some public meetings and events coming up in Harford County for the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5:

Tuesday, Jan. 31 – The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners will hold a work session. Town Hall, 39 N. Hickory Ave., 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31 – The Mayor and City Council of Havre de Grace will conduct a public work session to allow for interaction among the council, city administration and the Independence Day Commission concerning the recently approved Independence Day festivities of 2017. Council chamber, City Hall, 711 Pennington Ave., 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1 – The Harford County Development Advisory Committee will meet to review Plan No. P2-2017 for the Hess Farm on the north side of Route 152 (Fallston Road), east of Pleasantville Road and west of Youth’s Benefit Elementary School: Subdivide Lot 1 to create 7 residential lots on 16.946 acres on RR zoning. Applicant The Charles Neighbours, LLC/GP Construction, Inc., engineer /GW Stephens, Jr. & Associates, Inc.

Friday, Feb. 3; Saturday, Feb. 4; Sunday, Feb. 5 – The 57th annual Bel Air Gun Show, featuring displays, sales, and trades of antique and modern firearms, knives, coins, decoys and gooks. All proceeds benefit conservation and education activities of the Harford County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League. Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St., Friday, 5-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. Admission: Adults $10, students under 14 free.