Coming this week in Harford County – Feb. 6-12

Public meetings and events planned in Harford County for Monday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, Feb. 12:

Monday, Feb, 6 – The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners will hold a regular town meeting, preceded by a public hearing on a resolution to adopt new lease rates for the Armory. Commissioners meeting room, Town Hall, 39 N. Hickory Ave., 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6 – The Havre de Grace Mayor and City Council will meet in a regular legislative session. Agenda items include the annual report on the city’s water and sewer system and the introduction of resolutions to annex Tydings Island and surrounding waters and three lots in the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway. Council chamber, City Hall, 711 Pennington Ave., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 – The Harford Community College Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting. Agenda items include the president’s report, enrollment and finance reports and action on a new associate degree program in arts management. Board room, Chesapeake Center, HCC campus, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 – The Harford County Council will hold a regular legislative session during which council members will present a proclamation to the Boy Scouts of America, Baltimore Council, Harford District and will receive a special presentation from the scouts. Council chambers, 212 S. Bond St., Bel Air, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10 – Harford County government will observe a moment of silence at noon to honor Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, who were killed in the line of duty on Feb. 10, 2015. Harford County Administrative Center, 220 S. Main St., Bel Air.

Friday Feb. 10 – A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in honor of Deputies Patrick Dailey and Mark Logsdon. The service will feature singers from the Peabody Music Conservatory, Harford County Sheriff's Office Command Staff, Fire Department color guard, and the Rev. Steven McCarty, a retired Maryland State Police trooper as preacher. Light refreshments following the service. Church is located at the corner of Emmorton and St. Mary's Church roads, Abingdon, 1 p.m.