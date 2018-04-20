At two Harford high schools, no walkouts Friday morning on Columbine massacre anniversary

Although there had been some information posted online that some students at Bel Air and Joppatowne high schools would walkout Friday to protest gun violence, nothing out of the ordinary occurred at either school.

At Joppatowne High, all was quiet between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The national protest was supposed to start at 10 a.m. on what is the 19th anniversary of the massacre of students at Columbine High School in Colorado by two fellow students who then killed themselves.

Other than a few maintenance trucks coming into the main parking lot, it was quiet around Joppatowne High. The school resource officer was also observed on patrol.

At Bel Air High, which is in a more urban setting, no students were observed walking out from the main entrance. A marked patrol car from the Bel Air Police Department and a marked Harford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle were parked out front of the school.

School bells sounded at 10 a.m. and 10:05 a.m., but only a few adults and young people could be seen walking out of the front entrance and to their vehicles in the parking lot.

There was only what appeared to be normal activity for a school day between 10 and 11 a.m. Some students started leaving school around 11 a.m. — Bel Air had a half day Friday — and one student waiting on the sidewalk said there had not been any walkout.

A few other students congregating at a nearby 7-Eleven also said no walkout had happened at their school, and they also reported Bel Air was letting out early for a half day.

Friday also marked the one-month anniversary of a shooting inside Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County where a student shot and killed one student and wounded another before fatally shooting himself.

In March, Harford County Public Schools students were told by the superintendent they could not walk out but would be provided with “learning modules” about issues such as school security and violence. Unspecified disciplinary action was threatened for any students who left classes.

Some students at C. Milton Wright, Havre de Grace and Joppatowne High schools did join the March 14 walkout. The C. Milton Wright principal later acknowledged he permitted them to briefly leave.

The no walkout policy remained in effect regarding Friday’s march, according to an HCPS spokesperson, with students also subject to unspecified discipline if they left their buildings without permission.