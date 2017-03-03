With binding arbitration out, Harford sheriff's deputies union still seeking collective bargaining

The union representing Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies quest to win collective bargaining rights with binding arbitration in its negotiations for pay and benefits has hit a speed bump in the Maryland General Assembly.

Legislation granting both provisions has been withdrawn by its legislative sponsors after they found there wasn't enough support among other delegates for the binding arbitration provision. A second bill without a binding arbitration provision has since been introduced.

"It wasn't a defeat and it wasn't a surprise," Mike Montalvo, president of the Harford County Deputy Sheriffs Union, said Wednesday. "We knew that bill was being withdrawn."

Montalvo was referring to House Bill 670, sponsored by Republican Del. Rick Impallaria and Democratic Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, to grant Sheriff's Office employee unions the ability to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement with the sheriff and county executive.

The county executive provides funding for the Sheriff's Office annual budget, including salaries and benefits, but the employees fall under the direct control of the sheriff, who is an elected state official.

County Executive Barry Glassman is on record as opposing any measure providing for binding arbitration. Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler has said any such legislation should give a clear role to the sheriff in any negotiations.

Under HB-670 as it was introduced, the services of an outside arbitrator would have been mandated if the union and county could not come to an agreement and the arbitrator's ruling would be "final and binding on the sheriff, the county and the certified labor organization."

The county charter allows recognized employee organizations to collectively bargain with county government; however, the charter does not provide for binding arbitration to settle any impasses over salaries, benefits or work rules. Because the Sheriff's Office is considered a state agency, the charter does not apply to its employees.

"We withdrew the [bill] with binding arbitration because we couldn't get any support for it," Lisanti acknowledged Tuesday.

The bill was withdrawn before a Feb. 21 hearing scheduled before the House Appropriations Committee. All 26 members voted to approve an "unfavorable report" for the bill Feb. 23, according to the Maryland General Assembly website.

A second bill sponsored by Impallaria and Lisanti, HB-1431, was waiting in the wings, though. It was introduced Feb. 10, and a hearing is scheduled for March 7, according to the General Assembly website.

That bill is based on a request made by the deputies' union, as the top priority is obtaining the right to bargain collectively.

"We had a two-bill strategy, and we wanted to make sure that one bill was exactly the way the deputies originally wanted it, and that the other bill was closer to what we believed could get passed," Impallaria said.

Union leaders have said getting collective bargaining would allow them to sit down with the sheriff and county executive and ask for funding to cover agreed-upon annual salary steps, which are automatic increases proscribed in the union's adopted pay plan.

The issue has become a sticking point between the union and the sheriff, who has in turn pressed the county executive address it with more money. The result has been a widening rift between Gahler and Glassman, both Republicans who were elected to the terms in 2014, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Salary steps went unfunded for about eight years, union leaders say. Pay enhancements approved by Glassman the past two budgets did not specifically address step funding.

A recent pay study commissioned by the Sheriff's Office concluded steps should be funded annually to keep pay competitive with surrounding jurisdictions.

"That's why the collective bargaining piece is so important and why we're pushing so hard for it, so that we can come to the table and at least ask for our step," Montalvo said.

The current bill includes a requirement that the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service get involved if the parties reach an impasse in negotiations.

There is no provision for binding arbitration, though.

If a mediator is needed to resolve an impasse, he or she would meet with all parties and then submit written recommendations to the union, sheriff and county executive.

The three parties then meet five days after the end of the mediation process for a "voluntary resolution," according to the legislation.

If they cannot reach a voluntary resolution, then the sheriff submits the "best and final offer" of each side, along with the mediator's findings, to the county executive, who takes all materials into consideration before submitting a budget request to the County Council.

The county executive, or the council, can either approve or reject requests for funding to cover the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement, and they can reject either the whole request for additional funds or part of the request.

"If any part of a request for additional funding is rejected, the entire agreement shall be returned to the parties for further bargaining," according to the legislation.

Montalvo noted "fact finding" is a key part of having mediation.

"The mediator's recommendation is something that we can work with the county executive and the sheriff to come to a middle ground if the county says they don't have the money," he said.

Montalvo noted "it ultimately still lies with the county executive to make his budget, regardless of what the mediator says."

"County Executive Glassman has made salaries a priority, and he has in his first two years delivered on that promise," he said.