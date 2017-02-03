C. Milton Wright grad will be cheering for Falcons in Super Bowl LI

There's bound to be plenty of others, but there will definitely be at least one Harford County home with a special rooting interest in the Atlanta Falcons when they meet the New England Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl in Houston.

The family of Kelsey Hilbourn, a 2015 C. Milton Wright High School graduate, who is a sophomore at Clemson University, will be cheering the Falcons in the Big Game officially known as Super Bowl LI.

Hilbourn, of Bel Air, is roommates with the daughter of a Falcons vice president. They went to two games in Atlanta this seasons, including the first game against the Green Bay Packers, which was later reprised in the NFC title game, Dana Hilbourn, Kelsey's mother said.

The Falcons beat the Packers, 44-21, in the NFC Conference Championship on Jan. 22. They first met this season in Atlanta on Oct. 30, when the Falcons won, 33-32.

Kelsey Hilbourn was at the first Packers game with her roommate, Cleo Chang, and some other friends.

Wearing their Falcons jerseys, Hilbourn and her friends were on the field and had their pictures taken with Arthur Blank, the owner of the NFL team that's about to play in its second Super Bowl.

Cleo's mom, Lisa Chang, is the senior vice president of human resources for the Falcons.

Kelsey Hilbourn, however, won't be at the big game Sunday, her mom said. She has to stay at Clemson to study.