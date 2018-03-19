Cinderella's Closet offers makeup day of prom dress giveaway

A third date has been added for the Cinderella’s Closet dress giveaway.

The weekend of March 2 and 3, the Aberdeen Lioness Lions Club gave away prom dresses to about 100 students.

Because of the extreme weather that weekend — Winter Storm Riley roared through with high winds that caused major traffic and power issues — many students weren’t able to get to the giveaway.

“We have received calls since the event, saying they had missed the event and were still in need of a dress,” Lioness Sandy Pierce said.

So more girls are able to get free dresses, the Aberdeen Lioness Lions are offering a one-day only event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in Abingdon.

The event will be where the dresses are stored at 1309N Continental Drive in Abingdon in the commercial park across the street from William Paca Elementary School on Route 7.