School bus involved in Churchville accident Monday

Police and emergency medical response teams responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus at Routes 22 and 136 in Churchville Monday morning, according to local fire companies.
The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m.
Maryland State Police responded and at least three ambulances were requested, according to the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association’s media Facebook feed.
The association said “several minor injuries” were reported.
The bus involved is with Harford County Public Schools.
No other details were available.
This story will be updated.
CAPTION
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof.
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof.
CAPTION
On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event.
On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event.
CAPTION
RISE Joppa, operated by Green Thumb Industries, holds its grand opening Friday. It is the first medical cannabis dispensary in Harford County.
RISE Joppa, operated by Green Thumb Industries, holds its grand opening Friday. It is the first medical cannabis dispensary in Harford County.
CAPTION
Jeannette Walls, author of the bestselling memoir ‘The Glass Castle,’ spoke before a sellout crowd in the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp Wednesday.
Jeannette Walls, author of the bestselling memoir ‘The Glass Castle,’ spoke before a sellout crowd in the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp Wednesday.
CAPTION
Harford County’s first sensory trail officially opened Wednesday at the Schucks Regional Park on Schucks Road in Bel Air. The 1/10-mile, paved trail has several stations designed for people with differing disabilities to enjoy in the outdoors.
Harford County’s first sensory trail officially opened Wednesday at the Schucks Regional Park on Schucks Road in Bel Air. The 1/10-mile, paved trail has several stations designed for people with differing disabilities to enjoy in the outdoors.