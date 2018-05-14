School bus involved in Churchville accident Monday

Police and emergency medical response teams responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus at Routes 22 and 136 in Churchville Monday morning, according to local fire companies.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. Maryland State Police responded and at least three ambulances were requested, according to the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association’s media Facebook feed.

The association said “several minor injuries” were reported.

The bus involved is with Harford County Public Schools.

No other details were available.

This story will be updated.