Baltimore County man charged in Churchville bank robbery Monday

A Baltimore County man was arrested Monday morning and charged with robbing a bank in Churchville, Maryland State Police said.

Keith Stacy Taylor, 38, of Essex, is charged with armed robbery and theft, according to a news release from State Police.

Shortly after 10 a.m., troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a robbery at the BB&T Bank in the 2900 block of Churchville Road in Churchville, according to the release.

Witnesses told investigators that the robber, later identified as Taylor, entered the bank, walked up to a teller and asked about opening a checking account. Taylor allegedly handed the teller a note informing her of a bank robbery. He then left the scene after allegedly receiving money from the teller, according to the release.

Shortly thereafter, a Harford County Sheriff's Office deputy saw a white Chrysler Town and Country van being driven by someone who matched witness descriptions of Taylor and a trooper with the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division stopped the van.

The trooper who stopped Taylor saw money in the front seat of the vehicle, according to the release, and surveillance footage from the bank identified Taylor as the person wanted in connection with the robbery. Taylor was arrested and taken to the Bel Air Barrack. He was being taken to the Harford County Detention Center for an initial appearance before a court commissioner.