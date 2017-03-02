John Carroll student dies after Thursday morning crash

A student at The John Carroll School in Bel Air died after being injured in a crash Thursday morning near the Royal Farms store at Route 22 and Route 155 in Churchville that tied up traffic for hours, according to Maryland State Police.

Joe Schuberth, a spokesperson for the private school, confirmed the student had died, but he said the family has not authorized the release of the student's name.

"It is a very sad time," Schuberth said Thursday afternoon. "Everyone is in mourning right now; it was a shock to everyone here, and we're doing our best to make sure we support each other."

A prayer service is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday) on John Carroll's baseball field to remember the student.

"It will be open to anybody who wants to come and remember the student," he said.

The student was described by Schuberth as "a great student, definitely well-liked."

The Maryland State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 7:45 a.m. The school day at John Carroll starts at 8 a.m., according to Schuberth.

Mark Peterson, 59, of North East, was driving a Volvo 850 east on Route 22 when he stopped to make a left turn to go into the Royal Farms parking lot, according to a news release from the State Police.

N'Gai Naamone Lincoln Jr., 18, of Havre de Grace, was driving a Ford Explorer west on Route 22 as Peterson was turning left, and their vehicles collided, according to the release.

Westbound Route 22 is a two-lane road at the Royal Farms. A driver in the left-hand lane stopped its vehicle to let Peterson's vehicle cross, but Lincoln, who was driving in the right-hand lane, did not stop, "or did not see them," according to Sgt. Eric Gregson, of the MSP's Crash Team.

Gregson, who is based at the State Police Barrack in North East, is investigating the crash.

The student, who the State Police have identified as a juvenile male from North East, was sitting in the Volvo's front passenger seat.

His name is not being released pending notification of all relatives and because of his age, according to Gregson.

The youth suffered "serious bodily injury," according to the news release. Firefighters rescued him from the vehicle, and he was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air by EMS.

The student was later flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he died from his injuries at 11:43 a.m., according to the release.

Peterson and Lincoln were injured, too. Peterson was taken to Shock Trauma, and Lincoln was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Gregson said.

Gregson said Peterson reported he had become lost and was trying to turn around.

The westbound lanes of Route 22 were closed for about two hours and 45 minutes after the crash. Traffic heading west on Route 22, as well as traffic on Route 155, was detoured via Level Road behind Royal Farms and then back onto Route 22, according to Gregson.

School administrators learned of the accident around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Schuberth. School was closed early, and school has been canceled for Friday.

School staff, who were close with the student, rushed to the hospital to be with the student's family, Schuberth said.

Grief counselors were available for students and staff Thursday, and staff will be at the school Friday if needed, according to Schuberth.

"If they need someone to talk to or any kind of support, we have people here," he said.

Many students had sought counseling from those who were available Thursday, Schuberth said later Thursday.

"Teachers and students have been feeling the weight of all this," he said. "The only way we can get through this is by coming together and supporting each other."