Romancing the Chrome car show now set for Saturday

Romancing the Chrome, the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland, has been pushed back to this Saturday, April 29, because of last Saturday's rainy weather.

The sixth annual car show will have activities as originally scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett's Field, 3719 Norrisville Road, across from the Jarrettsville Library. Romancing the Chrome is family friendly, and admission is free of charge.

Organized by the Harford County Public Library Foundation and Jarrettsville Lions Club, the show features a children's area (including face painting and special story times with Tales), visits by the Aberdeen IronBirds mascots, Rolling Reader, music, vendors, food concessions, a beer garden and more.

The Headlining Sponsor is Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Premier Sponsors are Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan and Waste Management. Supporting Sponsors are Armstrong and Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli. Contributing Sponsors are Jack's Small Engines, American Design & Build, North Harford Liquors, BE Miller & Sons and Skylight Creative.

Car show owners will compete for the $500 Best in Show prize plus a Best in Class (first prize) of $75. Awards also will be presented for second and third place in each class.

Proceeds from this year's event will be used by Harford County Public Library Foundation to support programming and new collections plus the Summer Reading Challenge, LEAP kits, online databases, author nights and more.

The Jarrettsville Lions Club will use its share of the funds raised for its Leader Dog Program, which provides service animals to sight-impaired individuals.

For more information, call 410-273-5600 or visit romancingthechrome.org.