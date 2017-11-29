Havre de Grace, Aberdeen, Bel Air to welcome Christmas with parades this weekend

If it hasn’t felt like Christmas yet, it sure will this weekend in Havre de Grace, Aberdeen and Bel Air, which will all ring in the holiday season with parades.

The City of Havre de Grace will ring in the Christmas season Friday as First Fridays continue in December with Holly Jolly First Fridays.

The holiday themed First Friday event features extended store hours, food vendors, holiday gift vendors, 42nd Street roaming carolers, stilt walkers and fire pits.

The event will take place on Franklin Street and Pennington Avenue from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Franklin Street events will include a Toys for Tots canned food drive, live decorated trees for donations, kids crafts, s’mores, a hot chocolate bar and a fire pit.

Shop the Christmas market and food vendors or stop by the fire pit on Pennington Avenue.

Holly Jolly First Fridays will include the city’s annual Christmas parade and tree-lighting.

The parade from Washington Street to St. John Street begins at 6 p.m.

Following the parade, Santa and Mayor Bill Martin will light the city's Christmas tree in Rochambeau Plaza, after which Santa Land will open on Washington Street.

Aberdeen's Christmas Street

Santa Claus will begin and end a day of festivities in Aberdeen Saturday that start at 7 a.m.

The theme of this year’s Christmas Street celebration is “Favorite Christmas Song.”

The day begins with breakfast with Santa from 7 to 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

The Christmas Craft Fair runs at Aberdeen Fire Hall on Rogers Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for unique gifts and buy lunch while you are there.

The Aberdeen Room Museum and Archives at 18 Howard St. will be open from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

A nativity scene will be on display at Grace United Methodist Church from 1 to 2 p.m.

Guests at the parade will be delighted by street entertainment on West Bel Air Avenue beginning at 2 p.m. They’ll also be able to see the window contest winners.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. down West Bel Air Avenue, where Mr. and Mrs. Santa will follow behind many other special guests to officially welcome Christmas.

The tree-lighting ceremony and visits with Santa will immediately follow in Festival Park.

Bel Air Christmas

The Downtown Bel Air Christmas parade and tree lighting celebration marks its 28 year this year, a time for the community to come together in historic Downtown Bel Air to celebrate a special time of the year. This year marks the 28th annual Bel Air Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Celebration.

“Of all the events we host in town, to me this is the most heart-warming, the most community-based,” Christine McPherson, executive director of the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, which organizes the events, said.

It gets everyone in the holiday spirit and gets families out for the parade, the singalong in Shamrock Park for the grand tree-lighting and the hot chocolate by the bonfire, she said.

“It has a true Christmas story feel to it,” she said.

This year’s parade and tree-lighting will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with a concert on Main Street in front of the Harford County Courthouse.

The parade, which goes down Main Street to the end of Lee Street, begins at 3:30 p.m. Scheduled to appear in the parade are bands, floats, performers, costumed characters, costumed scout troops, animals and more, all arrayed in the holiday season spirit (even the miniature horses are costumed as reindeer!), leading to the official entrance of Santa and Mrs. Santa in Bel Air.

The parade will be followed by holiday music in Shamrock Park with free cookies and hot chocolate and a bonfire. The town tree will be lit at 5 p.m.

Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, it will be canceled and not rescheduled.