Brad's Bel Air light show is ready for 'A Blue Christmas' starting Thursday, Dec. 1

Brad's Christmas Light Show is returning for its fourth year and is saying "Let Us Light Up Your Christmas" more than ever.

The show went live on Thursday, at 1722 Edwin Drive in Bel Air, and runs through Jan. 1.

The show's creator, Brad Paulsen, says: "We have huge additions coming to the display this year. We will be participating in a national campaign called 'A Blue Christmas.' You can find out more information on our Facebook page: Brad Paulsen's Light Show."

A section of the show is dedicated to law enforcement through the "Blue Christmas" campaign, so there will be a moment of silence and "we will light up in all blue lights," Paulsen said.

"Each song you will hear this year has been programmed four separate times to start," he continued. "After each song is programmed once, we go back for months and continue to edit them and make changes to make them as perfect as possible. This year we have increased our light count to 30,000 lights in the display!"

Paulsen said the "catchy" music playlist for the 30-minute show includes: "Feeling Like Christmas," "Because It's Christmas," "Christmas Time With You," "Oh Holy Night mix," "Jingle Bells" and more.

The show is on a house in a cul-de-sac and there is a recommended parking layout for visitors on the Facebook page.

"We value our neighbors; they need to be able to get in and out their driveways," Paulsen said. "We ask that you do not take videos or pictures as you are driving, get parked and dim your headlights to parking lights. If you do not have parking lights (the yellow lights), please turn off your headlights. Headlights blind other viewers watching the display.

Make A Wish Foundation

For the second time, they will be accepting donations for the Make A Wish Foundation, according to Paulsen.

Last year the show raised $904, which was way beyond the goal set, so this year the goal has been raised to $2,000.

Donations can be left in the donation box on the North Pole sign found at the display, or donate on their website, http://bradpaulsenlightshow.wixsite.com/bradpaulsenlightshow.

Show times

Most nights the display will run from 5:30 to 10 p.m.; however, show times can vary sometimes depending on the weather and how much traffic is in the area.

"We want everyone to see the show and enjoy it, so we tend to extend the show times," Paulsen said.

The best way to stay connected is to text Bradschristmaslightshow to 84483, and you will receive a text alert if they change times, he said.

If Brad's Christmas Light Show is Googled, the hours should be on the side of the web page.