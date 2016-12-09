Edgewood man arrested on child pornography charges

Maryland State Police computer crimes investigators say they have arrested and charged a Harford County man with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as David J Loukota, III, 50, of the 900 block of Top View Drive in Edgewood.

According to a State Police news release, Loukota is charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of distribution of child pornography.

Subsequent to his arrest Friday, Loukota was transported to the Harford County Central Booking Center for processing and to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner, State Police said.

According to online court records, he was being held at the detention center Friday night on $35,000 bail.

Earlier this year, an online investigation began involving the distribution and possession of child pornography by the Worcester County Sheriff's Office. Investigators obtained images of child pornography that were being distributed from a specific Internet address.

When it was determined the suspect lived outside of their jurisdiction in Worcester County, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was requested to take the lead in the investigation, according to the news release. Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his exact location in Harford County.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for the suspect's residence and served the warrant at 6 a.m. Monday. Loukota was identified and subsequently arrested without incident, police said.

Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit is the lead in the investigation. Assistance was provided by the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, the Harford County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

The investigation continues, police said.