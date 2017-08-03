Fallston man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

A 19-year-old Fallston man faces charges after allegedly distributing child pornography over the Internet, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Alexander Philip Nyce, of the 2300 block of Queensbury Road, was arrested Tuesday, his 19th birthday, and charged with one count of possession and one count of distribution of child pornography, according to a Sheriff's Office news release and court charging documents.

The Harford County Child Advocacy Center was notified July 20 by the Department of Homeland Security that child pornography — a photo of a pre-pubescent boy having sex with an adult female — was being distributed on the social media site KIK, and it had come from an IP address at the Queensbury Drive address by a user named "goodguy13," according to charging documents..

A Sheriff's Office detective learned Nice had other social media accounts with the same user name, according to charging documents.

Investigators from the Harford County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police and ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served a search and seizure warrant at Nyce's home on Tuesday and found multiple items of computer equipment, personal electronics and digital storage media belonging to Nyce, according to charging documents.

Nyce allegedly admitted to police he had and distributed child pornography from the time he was 17 until he was arrested, according to court documents.

In reviewing Nyce's phone, investigators found other images of child pornography, including of a peri-pubescent girl touching herself, according to the charging documents.

Nyce was arrested and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he was released on $5,000 bond. He could not be reached for comment, and no lawyer for him is listed in court records.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.