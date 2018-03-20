Havre de Grace man facing multiple child pornography charges

A Havre de Grace man is facing charges after allegedly being found with multiple child pornography videos, according to court records.

George David Kinney, 59, of the 200 block of Revolution Street, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with three counts of distributing child pornography and five counts of possessing child pornography.

Maryland State Police, investigating an online network for sharing child pornography, allegedly tracked two videos and a photograph to a Comcast internet account, which belongs to Kinney, according to his charging documents.

The videos and photograph show pre-pubescent females engaged in sex acts with males, according to charging documents.

The internet account was traced to Kinney’s address in Havre de Grace, which was searched by police at 5:15 a.m. last Wednesday, according to charging documents.

Multiple files of child pornography and child erotica were allegedly found on a laptop found in Kinney’s bedroom, the charging documents state. The computer also allegedly contained the videos police found on the online network.

After being treated at Harford Memorial Hospital, Kinney was taken to Harford County Detention Center, where he was released Saturday on $50,000 bond.