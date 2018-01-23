Kingsville man, 49, charged with possessing, distributing child porn

A Kingsville man was arrested and charged Tuesday after a Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, Maryland State Police said.

Daniel Chetelat Jr., 49, of the 2500 block of Whitt Road, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography, according to a news release from the State Police.

Chetelat was arrested and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held on $50,000 bail.

Earlier this month, investigators received multiple downloads of images depicting child pornography from a computer allegedly traced to Chetelat, according to the news release. Members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, consisting of Maryland State Police and Homeland Security Investigations, served a search and seizure warrant at Chetelat’s home Tuesday, according to the release.

Forensic examiners found several images and videos of child pornography on Chetelat’s electronic devices, police said.

Chetelat was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the State Police news release this is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.